As he assessed a revamped and improved League 3 American Legion baseball circuit prior to the start of the season, Kershaw County head coach Stephen Carmon said his team’s players and fans should not get used to all the blowouts they imparted on their opponents a year ago.
This is one time which the seventh-year Post 17 skipper was glad to be wrong.
Playing their most complete game to date, KC parlayed nine hits into a dozen runs while playing flawless defense behind Ben Blackwell in a 12-2 win over visiting West Columbia in a Monday night game stopped after four and a half innings by the 10-run rule.
The victory was the third in as many starts for the defending Southeast Region champions while Blackwell improved to 2-0 with his second complete game outing.
Post 79 (1-3, 0-3 in League 3) used a two-run line drive blast over the left field fence at American Legion Park from Corbin Wright in the top of the first to account for all its scoring. From there, Blackwell settled in from a “first inning, worst inning” opening to allow just one hit over the next four frames. Meanwhile, the 17ers’ offense grabbed the lead for keeps with a three-run home portion of the first before scoring six times in the third and putting the game on ice with a three-spot in the fourth to invoke the 10-run mercy rule.
Carmon said that he did not think his team would be able to run away with a game over a WC entry which draws from a pool which includes AAA power Brookland-Cayce.
“We don’t expect to run-rule anybody we play in our league. All the teams are talented,” said Carmon.
“What I tell our guys is even though they’re talented that we need to put pressure on them and put the ball in play.
“We also did a fantastic job of running the bases tonight. That’s a credit to our guys who were locked in and gave a lot of energy. When you do that and they help you along with some errors, you can walk out early.”
On a warm, muggy evening in which eight of the nine KC batters had a hit — — while leadoff man Brent Gibbs had a double and a single ---, the hosts did a good job of situational hitting by putting the ball in play, taking pitches the other way and delivering with two outs.
“We had some good at-bats tonight,” Carmon said. “We only struck out once and we did a good job of putting the ball in play, especially on two-strike counts where we scored some runs. That’s a big credit to our guys. It was nothing that our coaches did.”
At the outset, it looked as if the 17ers may have a ballgame on their hands as WC dented the scoreboard for a pair in the top of the first. A two-out, swinging bunt for a single off the bat of Robert McMillan preceded Wright’s sending a liner which just cleared the fence in left for a quick 2-0 lead.
P-17 wasted little time in erasing the early deficit by touching up Post 79 starter London Spires for three runs in its half of the first.
Gibbs led things off by drawing a five-pitch walk before moving to third on a Cobe Evans single to left on which Evans took second on the throw back to the infield. Alex Myers brought in the first KC runs when his ground ball to short was thrown into the dirt at first. Gibbs was running and scored easily on the play while Evans never slowed down rounding third and scored to knot things at 2-2. With one gone and Myers at third, Macon Leppert sent a ground ball to deep second which brought Myers in with the third run as KC grabbed the upper hand for keeps.
After both lefties worked scoreless second innings, the 17ers started timing Spires in the third to the tune of plating six runs on five hits.
The rally opened with Myers legging out an infield single before Camden Watts was hit by a pitch for the fourth time this season. The pair moved into scoring position on a John Rollings sacrifice bunt for the first out. Leppert followed by sending a two-run single to right before landing on second when Carson Weathers beat out a bunt for a single.
When Patrick Daniels was hit by a pitch for the second time of the night, it loaded the bases for Alex Duncan who went the opposite way, taking a Spires offering and lining it to right for a two-run double and a 7-2 advantage. Daniels upped the ante to six runs when he came in after Gibbs served up a looping double to right. Duncan made it 9-2 when Evans sent a sac fly to deep center.
The seven-run cushion was more than enough support for Blackwell, who was unnerved by the first inning home run. The lefty went all five innings, allowing three hits with two strikeouts and a walk while his defense made every play.
“Ben was leaving it up a bit,” Carmon said of Blackwell’s blip on the radar in the first inning. “They have good hitters and (Wright) put a good swing on it. Then, Ben settled in, our defense made some good plays behind him and we started scoring which always helps the pitcher when he can look at the scoreboard and see he has a four, five or six-run lead.”
Needing three runs to get the lead into double-digits, the 17ers did that with a three-run fourth against Matthew Hanna, who came on for Spires to start the inning.
Hanna, a righty, was greeted by a Watts leadoff double to shallow right. After Rollings reached on an error, he was thrown out at second on Leppert’s fielders’ choice which scored Watts with the 10th run as the KC catcher was lifted for courtesy runner Riley Ward.
Weathers then walked and with Ward on third, Weathers stole second. The throw from catcher Ty Marshall was cut off by shortstop Brent Stukes whose throw to the plate was late in an attempt to gun down Ward. Weathers would hike the lead to 10 runs when he scored on a Gibbs two-out single to deep shortstop.
From there, Blackwell pitched around a leadoff single from Marshall on a hard-hit comebacker to the mound on which Blackwell lost his glove while nearly getting Marshall with his throw to first. Blackwell then retired the final three batters to make for an early evening with the sun just beginning to set.
KC, which played one game in each of the first two weeks of the season, kicked off a four-game week on Monday. Saving innings and arms was an added benefit to go along with the win, said Carmon.
“We only used one pitcher tonight which is huge for us when we’re playing four games this week,” he said. “That means we have the rest of our guys available for the week.
“We play (West Columbia) again (Tuesday night) at their place and I just told our guys that it will probably be a totally different game. We’re going to have to come in locked in and ready to go. We can’t expect to 10-run them, again.”
Keeping POSTed: Tonight’s game with Richland Post 215 has been moved to A.C. Flora High School’s Falcon Field. Game time is still at 7 p.m. ... How quickly the weather changed. Last Wednesday night, fans were decked out in sweatshirts and blankets for the 17ers’ 6-4 win over Lexington. Those items were locked away on Monday, in the first warm evening of the summer season … Through three games, KC batters have been hit five times by pitches. Watts was drilled three times in the opener against Richland Post 215 while Daniels was plunked twice in the ankle area by Spires on Monday … When asked the pitching status of rising Lugoff-Elgin junior lefty Jake Morris, Carmon said the Clemson commit is being brought along slowly after a taxing sophomore high school campaign and probably would not see mound time until late in the season, if not the playoffs … Monday’s game was the second in which the P-17 defense did not commit an error. The locals have now played 19 innings while having made just two miscues in the field.