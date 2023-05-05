Sometimes, these opening round games are the toughest, especially when you have the pressure of being a one seed which hosts a 16th seed.
For Lugoff-Elgin, the number one seed in the 4A Lower State baseball playoff bracket, it was a case of get the win and move ahead as the Demons held off a pesky Lancaster entry, 5-3, in Monday’s opening round pairing played at chilly Optimist Field.
The 16th seeded visitors (7-14) — — the final at-large selection ---, used a three-run third to close to within a pair of Frankie Ward’s squad which held on for its 16th win in 20 outings while advancing into Wednesday’s winners’ bracket game with Hartsville.
The hosts were out-hit by the Bruins by a 6-4 count, but the invaders from the Upper State were victimized by three errors in L-E’s three-run second which help do them in.
The Demons sent Mason Williams to the mound to start the postseason opener and the 6-foot-5 senior lefty battled control issues before being pulled in favor of Billy Robertson after Williams walked the first two batters he faced in the third. All Robertson would do was to throw five innings of one-run baseball, allowing three hits while fanning six batters.
Ward said Robertson played the role of a good teammate in coming on to get his classmate out of a jam and help the Demons get the win.
“Mason’s been really good for us all year. Tonight, he didn’t have his good stuff,” Ward said. “Good teams find a way to still win and pick their teammates up. I thought Billy (Robertson) did that tonight when he came in.
“Mason’s going to get another opportunity for us. He has to be ready for that.”
Both teams let scoring chances go by the boards in the first inning. After getting its first two batters on board and advancing them to second and third, LHS came up empty when Williams got Jaden Young on a check swing third strike to end the threat.
The Demons used a leadoff walk to Cobe Evans, whose swiped second and third base, only to be left hanging there when Bruins’ starter Carter Cox induced an inning-ending fly ball to keep the game scoreless.
The zeroes on the scoreboard did not last long as L-E used some timely hitting and some help from the visitors to hang up a three-spot in the second.
Riley Ward led off the inning when he reached on an infield error. An errant pickoff throw to first allowed Ward to advance to third before scoring the game’s first run on an Alex Carraway sacrifice fly to right. Logan Crain kept things going when he followed with a single to center before stealing second. With two gone, Watson Harvley singled to left as Crain came around from second to score. Harvley took second on a fielding error on the play, moved to third on a passed ball before making it 3-0 thanks to a wild pitch.
An inning later, the Demons hiked their advantage to 5-0. Skiler Jackson’s one-out single to right was followed by Jake Morris receiving a walk. The pair moved up a base each on a wild pitch before Cox was called for a balk as Jackson scored while Morris went to third. Morris trotted home on Crain’s sac fly to center and it seemed as if L-E was going to play run and hide with the lead.
Lancaster, which finished fifth in Region 4, was not ready to call it quits as it scored three times on one hit in the top of the third in which Jalen McGriff and Tony Shannon both walked which led to Robertson’s being called upon. Robertson loaded the bases when he hit Parker McGee, the first batter he faced. With one gone, Jaden Young sent a two-run single through the box to make it 5-2. A passed ball allowed McGee to come home from third to close the gap to 5-3.
“They put the ball in play, made us make pitches and sometimes, we walked them,” Ward said of the LHS offense. “I thought we walked too many hitters tonight, but credit them, they worked hard.”
The Bruins let their final scoring chance go by the boards an inning later when Landon Carter led off with a double to right center before Spencer Sims reached on a wild pitch third strike. The pair were left stranded on second and third as Robertson worked out of the potential jam with a strikeout and an inning-ending ground out to Harvley at second base.
While L-E was limited to four hits, the Demons were charged with just one fielding error, which did not lead to an LHS run.
“At the end of the night, I’m proud of this group,” Ward said. “The playoffs are all about surviving and advance. Tonight, we were able to do that. I don’t think that we played our best baseball, but we played well enough to win.”