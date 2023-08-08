A Red Cross blood drive in memory of Joe Shull will be held this Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bethesda Presbyterian Church, 502 DeKalb St. in Camden.
To sign-up, visit www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code “CamdenBethesda” or call the church at (803) 432-4593.
The Kershaw Conservation District will host a local workgroup meeting on Thursday, Aug. 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Kendall Lake Clubhouse, 2001 Lakeshore Drive in Camden.
The meeting’s purpose will be to gather natural resource concerns from stakeholders in the county to assist the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in its upcoming ranking process of landowner applications. Any landowner with natural resource concerns in Kershaw County is welcomed to attend. Light refreshments will be served.
Those wishing to attend are asked to RSVP to Donna Douglas, (803) 572-3415 by Aug. 16.