A Red Cross blood drive in memory of Joe Shull will be held this Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bethesda Presbyterian Church, 502 DeKalb St. in Camden.

To sign-up, visit www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code “CamdenBethesda” or call the church at (803) 432-4593.