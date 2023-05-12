The Camden Police Department recently announced that it will be pursuing state accreditation through the South Carolina Law Enforcement Accreditation (SCLEA) program. The memorandum of understanding was submitted to SCLEA on May 8, 2023 to begin the process.
"The Camden Police Department is dedicated to providing the highest level of service to our community. Pursuing accreditation through the SCLEA program is a significant step towards ensuring that our department is operating at the highest standards, Interim Chief Darren Norris said. "It demonstrates our commitment to excellence in law enforcement and building trust and confidence with the community we serve."
During the accreditation process, the department will be reviewing and ensuring compliance with the requirements set forth by the SCLEA standards. This will include implementing best practices, improving management practices, community engagement, and enhancing officer safety, among other important operational standards.
Accreditation provides numerous benefits for the department, including increased community trust and confidence, accountability, and a framework for continuous improvement. The department believes that pursuing accreditation is essential in maintaining and improving the quality of service provided to the community.
Norris said the department is excited to take this important step and looks forward to working with the SCLEA throughout the accreditation process.
Internships available
The CPD also recently announced it is seeking qualified college summer interns for the summer of 2023. The department is dedicated to providing exceptional training and experience to college students interested in pursuing a career in criminal justice or related fields.
Qualified applicants must be currently enrolled in a college criminal justice, homeland security, or a related program and have a strong academic record. The internship program is designed to provide students with hands-on experience and exposure to the day-to-day operations of the department, including patrol, investigations, community policing, and traffic enforcement.Interns will work under the guidance of experienced law enforcement professionals and will have the opportunity to participate in ride-alongs, observe court proceedings, assist in crime scene investigations, and participate in community events. The internship will also include training in areas such as firearms, defensive tactics, and emergency response.
"We are excited to offer this internship program to college students who are interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement," Norris said. "This is an excellent opportunity for students to gain practical experience and skills in a supportive and dynamic environment."
Interested applicants should submit a cover letter, resume, and college transcript to the CPD by May 25. The internship will run from June through August. For more information about the internship program, please contact Officer Marie Amenson via email at mamenson@camdensc.org.