The owner of five convenience stores, including one in Lugoff, and two of his employees, are facing a total of 27 tax-related charges.
The S.C. Department of Revenue (SCDOR) arrested Jagdishbhai B. Patel, 56, of Florence, the owner and operator of a Shell convenience store in Lugoff as well as the Florence Quickstop, Sav-Way 24 and Sav-Way 28 in Florence County, and the Bennettsville Quickstop in Marlboro County early last week. He is charged with 14 counts of tax evasion and two counts of conspiracy to evade the payment of sales tax.
Between 2018 and 2020, Patel allegedly underreported sales by $2.053 million and evaded $164,240 in sales tax, according to warrants provided by the SCDOR.
One warrant connected to the Lugoff Shell show that taxable sales between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, 2019, were reported as being only $15,932 instead of the $71,222 that should have been reported — a difference of more than $55,000. That warrant, therefore, alleges that for that period, Jagdishbhai Patel evaded more than $4,400 in sales tax.
Another warrant alleges that between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020, Jagdishbhai Patel should have reported $395,813 in taxable sales but only reported $165,958 — a difference of approximately $230,000. That warrant, therefore, alleges for that period that Jagdishbhai Patel should have paid $18,388 in sales tax.
The next warrant connected to the Lugoff Shell alleges that Jagdishbhai Patel conspired with one of his employees to underreport the taxable sales in order to evade paying sales tax.
Based on the warrants the SCDOR provided, that employee is identified as Rakeshkumar G. Patel, 42, of Florence, who was the manager of the Shell in Lugoff. Rakeshkumar Patel is also listed as the manager of the Florence County stores. According to his arrest warrants, Rakeshkumar Patel is charged with six counts of assisting in a false or fraudulent tax return, and one count of conspiracy. The warrants allege he assisted in evading a total of $52,069 in sales tax by underreporting sales of at least $650,883 at all the stores he managed.
Those warrants specifically name Rakeshkumar Patel as the Lugoff Shell manager and state that he assisted in evading the same tax payments listed in Jagdishbhai Patel’s warrants for that store.
In addition, agents also arrested Shailesh Kumar B. Patel, 49, of Bennettsville, who was the manager of the Bennettsville Quickstop; he was arrested in Marlboro County. According to his arrest warrants, Sahilesh Patel is charged with three counts of assisting in the filing of false or fraudulent tax returns and one count of conspiring with Jagdishbhai Patel to evade sales tax. The warrants allege he assisted in evading $38,320 in sales tax by underreporting at least $478,991.
If convicted, Jagdishbhai Patel faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 for each count of tax evasion and five years in prison and/or a fine of $5,000 for each count of conspiracy. Shailesh Patel and Rakeshkumar Patel each face a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a $500 fine for each count of assisting in a false return, and five years in prison and/or a fine of $5,000 for each count of conspiracy.
As of Thursday, Jagdishbhai Patel and Shailesh Patel were being held in the Marlboro County Detention Center pending a bond hearing. Agents arrested them last week in Kershaw and Florence counties.
The SCDOR is committed to the fair administration of tax laws. By taking enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers, the department seeks to prevent unfairly increasing the tax burden on those who do comply.
If you suspect or know of anyone or a business that has committed a state tax crime, such as tax evasion or tax fraud, contact SCDOR Criminal Investigation and submit a Tax Violation Complaint Form (CID-27) to FraudAdvisor@dor.sc.gov or mail it to: South Carolina Department of Revenue, Attn: Fraud Advisor, 2070 Northbrook Blvd, Suite B, North Charleston, SC 29406.