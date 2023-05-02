While the glow of having won the 2022-23 AAA state title is still shining, next season’s edition of the Camden High girls’ basketball team is already picking up steam.
On Tuesday, the MaxPreps.com website released its “Way too early” top 25 for the 2023-24 season and the Lady Bulldogs checked in at number 16 in the nation.
Newly crowned Nike Tournament of Champions victor, Long Island Lutheran out of Brookville, N.Y., sits atop the list of which Camden is the lone representative from the Carolinas.
Natalie Norris’ troops are coming off a 29-2 season and will carry a 27-game win streak into next winter’s campaign.
One of the many reasons which MaxPreps has Camden rated so highly is that the Lady Dogs return four of its five starters and six of its first seven players in last season’s rotation to the fold including the MaxPreps National Junior of the Year in 6-foot-3 forward Joyce Edwards.
Edwards led the team in scoring (28.5 points per game), rebounding (13.6 per game) and blocks (2.6 per game.) Rising freshman Braylin Mungo, who is rapidly adding to her college offers by the week, averaged 9.7 points, tied Edwards for the team lead with 3.5 steals per outing while having 2.7 assists per game.
Rising junior guard Morgan Champion comes off a sophomore season in which she averaged 9.6 points per game while rising senior point guard Zyasia Carter scored at as 7.0 clip while dishing out a team-best 3.7 assists per contest.
Rising freshman Harmony Jefferson and senior Deanna Jeffcoat come back after averaging 4.5 and 4.3 points a game, respectively, as the Lady Bulldogs return players who averaged scoring better than 62 of the team’s 70.7 points per game last winter.
Norris must replace graduating center and Mars Hill College signee Tateyoina Harris, who scored 6.8 points per game in an injury-plagued senior season while pulling down rebounds at an 8.8 per game pace.