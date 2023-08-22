BENSON
Ariana L. Turner, of Camden, announced the birth of a daughter, Jadure Sadaari Ilona Benson. She was born recently at MUSC Health Kershaw Medical Center. She joins one brother, Justin; and two sisters, Justyce and Giavanni. Maternal grandmother is Apryl Benson, of Camden.
LEE
Mr. and Mrs. Zachary Lee, of Camden, announce the birth of a daughter, Cori Cheyene Lee. She was born Aug. 17, 2023, at MUSC Health Kershaw Medical Center, weighing 7 pounds 10 ounces. She joins two sisters, Cambri, 13, and Tylar, 11; and two brothers, Kacyn, 12, and Cannan, 4. Mrs. Lee is the former Amanda Hawkins.