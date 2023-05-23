Saturday, May 20, 2023 — I’m writing to you from a few days in the past because I’m not in the office today. I wasn’t there yesterday, and I won’t be there tomorrow, either.
Where am I? The Washington, D.C., area if you must know, participating in a special family gathering that I hope to tell you about in the near future.
As I look forward to the trip from my past-tense vantage point, I realize that this will be the first time I’ve set foot on an airplane in 14 years. That should be interesting.
In the meantime, I’ve been having to work a bit extra this (past) weekend to get this edition of the C-I prepped, get a head start on Friday’s edition, and prep our annual graduation section, which comes out Friday, too.
In other words, if you noticed the lights on at odd hours at our (yes, we’re still in there) DeKalb Street office, you’ll know it was me. Or the cleaning crew. We tend to overlap.
That’s been interesting, too, because I’ve been having to write things as if I’m writing for as much as a week ahead of what I’m normally thinking about.
Luckily, my wonderful colleague at the Lee County Observer, Gee Whetsel, is pinch hitting for me while I’m gone, making sure that everything gets loaded up for this edition and getting a head start on Friday’s edition, which I’ll wrap up Thursday morning.
So, thank you, Gee; now get some rest if you can.
One of the odd little things we bound-to-technology humans do in this day and age when we’re going to be out of the office for a while is change our voice mail greeting.
So, in addition to the two regular greetings — one for “unavailable” and one for “busy” (don’t ask, I don’t know the difference, either) — I recorded when my new office phone number (803-310-7724, in case you didn’t catch it in one of my earlier columns), I have a recorded a temporary message.
It goes as follows:
“Hello, this is Martin Cahn, editor of the Chronicle-Independent. I will be out of the office on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, May 22 through 24. I will return to the office on Thursday, May 25. Please leave me a message and I will call you back after I return. Thanks for calling and have a nice day!”
If you hadn’t guessed, yes, I actually wrote that out before recording it. I used to be a radio announcer, so I’ve always scripted out my voice mail greetings.
Not that all of my greetings have always been that ... um ... friendly?
One year in the not too distant past, I got really fed up with a number of bill collectors and telemarketers and such that I came up with a voice mail greeting that really threw some people off. I can’t find the script for this anymore, but I think it went something like:
“You have reached (my phone number). If you are a friend or family member, please leave a message at the sound of the tone. If for some reason you are a friend or family member whose number I don’t have, please include it so I know it’s you from now on. If, however, you are a bill collector or telemarketer, please do not bother to leave a message. Just hang up and don’t call back. Thank you.”
I didn’t use it for very long.
I can’t lay claim to them, but there are have been some pretty funny voice mail greetings. I found a list of 20 of them. Here are some I thought were pretty good:
• Hello, I am available right now, but can’t find my phone. Please leave a message and I’ll call you back as soon as I find it.
• Hi, it’s me. If you’re part of the problem, hang up now. If you’re part of the solution, leave a message.
• Hi. I’m probably home. I’m just avoiding someone I don’t like. Leave me a message. If I don’t call you back, it’s you.
• This is you-know-who. We are you-know-where. Leave your you-know-what you-know-when.
• (Name)‘s voicemail is broken. This is their refrigerator. Please speak very slowly and I’ll stick your message to myself with one of these magnets.
• “Hello, this is (name). I’m not home right now, but I can take a message. Hang on a second while I get a pencil ... (make noises like opening and closing a drawer) ... OK, what would you like to tell me?
• I can’t come to the phone now because I have amnesia and I feel stupid talking to people I don’t remember. I’d appreciate it if you could help me by leaving my name and telling me something about myself at the beep. Thanks!
And my two personal favorites of the bunch, because they’re better than the one I tried to make like this:
• In an attempt to crack down on spam and nearly-sentient robots, please provide the captcha below to confirm you are a human before being allowed to access my voice mail.
• Hello. You are talking to a machine. I am capable of receiving messages. My owners do not need siding, windows, or a hot tub and their carpets are clean. They give to charity through the office and don’t need their picture taken. If you’re still with me, leave your name and number and they will get back to you.”
Or not.
See you Thursday!