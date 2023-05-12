Inside the dugout, the question loomed. Would it be better to jump the fence or, go around it in order to be part of the celebration.
As it turned out, both methods were used as members of the North Central baseball team joined their on-field teammates in a wild postgame scene as the Knights locked up the program’s first district title in Monday’s 4-2 victory over visiting Woodland.
The win gave Brandon Faulkenberry’s charges (14-12) a three-game sweep of the District 8 AA Lower State tourney while earning a slot in the AA Lower State tournament.
NC was scheduled to open play in the four-team tournament last night in Mount Pleasant against Oceanside Collegiate. In the other half of the bracket, a pair of NC’s Region 5 colleagues won district crowns Monday as defending AA state champion Andrew Jackson hosted Cheraw. The second round of the double-elimination tournament is scheduled to be played Saturday with the elimination game being played next Monday.
The Knights entered postseason play after having defeated Cheraw, 5-3, in the season finale to secure the fourth and final playoff slot in the conference and entered district ation with a losing record. Now, the last team in is proving to be one tough out.
Faulkenberry, the sixth-year head coach at his high school alma mater, choked back tears as he watched his players being mobbed by teammates, family and friends. This, he said, was the scene which he envisioned once his team got all its key parts back and healthy.
“I knew we had this in us,” he said. “It’s huge for the community, the program … I knew what I had. They worked hard in the offseason and we had some (transfers) come in. We were confident.
“I knew at the beginning of the year that we’d be good. We battled some adversity … we had five or six guys who were injured, but they battled back and we got them back. We’re peaking at the right time. We talk about an airplane going up. We wanted to be flat early and then, be going up when it matters.”
At no point in the 44-year history of North Central had a baseball game meant this much and the student body and the community came out in big numbers.
Ironically, the Knights, who had been hitting the ball well in the second half of the season, did not have an RBI to show for its four runs. The first NC run, in the third inning, came thanks to a Wolverine error. The second came on a wild pitch in the fifth to make it 2-0 while a pair of wild pitches in the sixth allowed the third and fourth runs to come across as the hosts carried a 4-0 lead into the top of the seventh.
For a while, Woodland looked as if it was ready to put NC’s postgame party plans on hold, if not force a second game for the district crown.
The Wolverines’ Ty Overly led off the seventh with a single to left off NC starter Dylan Smith. The hit was the third which the junior righty had surrendered. Jace Reeves followed with a single before both runners advanced on a passed ball. Chandler Lewis then sent a single to left to drive in Overly while bringing Faulkenberry from the dugout and calling for third baseman Cade Branham to come on for Smith.
Smith exited the contest after having worked into the final frame. He allowed five hits while fanning seven batters and not issuing a walk in an 85-pitch performance.
Originally, Faulkenberry was prepared to save Smith in the event that a second game would be needed. The junior wanted no part of that.
“Dylan’s a dog for us. Tonight, he wanted the ball in game one,” Faulkenberry said of offering the two options to Smith. “I was going to throw him in game two (if needed.) I said to Dylan, ‘Hey, what do you want to do?’ He said, ‘I want the ball in game one.’
“Dylan’s a good kid. He’s awesome in and out of the classroom. He’s the kind of kid you want in your community because he does everything the right way.”
Inheriting runners on the corners, Branham got Hayden Waggoner to hit a grounder to Smith at third whose throw to Tripp Hood at second retired Lewis while Reeves scored as the Knights tried to get the double play. Branham then got Thomas Martin on a pop fly which Branham fielded for the second out. Pair of singles followed to load the bases with one gone for WHS pitcher Suderian Harrison whose liner to center was tracked down by Colin Jordan which set off the postgame festivities.
Faulkenberry, whose team scored nine runs in the sixth to break a 1-1 tie and take a 10-2 win over Woodland last Thursday in Dorchester County, knew the Wolverines would not go down quietly.
“They make me sweat all the time,” Faulkenberry said of his own team before saying, “(Woodland) does, too. I knew they are good. They have sticks and they can hit the ball. They’re here for a reason.”
Smith was dealing on the mound as he used a mix of the fastball and off-speed pitches to strike out the first four batters he faced while retiring 14 of the first 15 WHS batters who stepped in the box.
The Knights gave Smith a 1-0 lead in the third as Colt Babic worked Harrison for a leadoff walk before stealing second. After moving to third on Ethan Sheffield’s sacrifice bunt, Babic scored the game’s first run when Jordan reached on a throwing error.
Harrison, who went all six frames for the visitors, gave up just three hits with one coming in each of the fifth and sixth innings.
In the fifth, Babic lined a one-out single to center, advanced to second on another Sheffield sacrifice bunt and went to third and came home on two wild pitches for a 2-0 lead.
In the sixth, NC’s Cole Robinson went the opposite way with a Harrison breaking ball for a one-out double to left before being replaced there by courtesy runner Bryceson Gainey, who went to third on a wild pitch. Patton Hood followed with a walk with another wild pitch plating Gainey while Hood moved to second. After swiping third, Hood made it a 4-0 game when he ran home on another wild pitch.
Alert base-running and playing small ball led to all four NC runs. “We executed every bunt, every hit and run, every steal and everything we needed to do tonight, we did,” Faulkenberry said of his offense’s ability to turn three hits into four runs.
Even before his team opened District 8 play, Faulkenberry said he thought his team was on the verge of doing something special.
“The way we were playing, I just wanted to get in,” he said. “I knew that we were peaking. It didn’t matter who was in our district, we just wanted to get in and have a chance because I know who I have behind me. Those guys want it and go out and get it.”
A fourth-place region team like NC crashing the Lower State final four might lead some to believe that anything on top of a district title is gravy ladeled on the mashed potatoes. Faulkenberry said his won’t pat themselves on the back and think their job is finished, not while there is more work to be done.
“We’re going to go get ‘em,” he said. “We don’t know where the chips are going to fall, but we’re going to do everything we can to go out and get it.”