PD show

Camden native Patrick Davis returns home Saturday for a taping of the first episode in his Southern Songwriters with Patrick Davis series to be carried over SCETV and PBS outlets through the state and country.

Bringing his talented musical friends with him to his hometown of Camden is nothing new for Nashville-based singer-songwriter Patrick Davis. Never, though, has a Davis show been on such grand of a scale.

Davis, who is based in Nashville and penned a country music top 20 song about Camden, “Where I’m From,” for singer Jason Michael Carroll in 2014, is returning to Camden on Saturday, Aug.5, along friends Dan Tyminksi, Marc Broussard and Kristian Bush for the taping of the premiere episode of Southern Songwriters with Patrick Davis.