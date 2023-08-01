Bringing his talented musical friends with him to his hometown of Camden is nothing new for Nashville-based singer-songwriter Patrick Davis. Never, though, has a Davis show been on such grand of a scale.
Davis, who is based in Nashville and penned a country music top 20 song about Camden, “Where I’m From,” for singer Jason Michael Carroll in 2014, is returning to Camden on Saturday, Aug.5, along friends Dan Tyminksi, Marc Broussard and Kristian Bush for the taping of the premiere episode of Southern Songwriters with Patrick Davis.
The series is presented by and will be carried over South Carolina ETV and PBS. The first show will be performed at the Arts Center of Kershaw County’s Wood Auditorium on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 7:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $75 each with VIP tickets, which include VIP seating, a signed show poster and two drink tickets are $150 each. Due to the evening’s events being taped for later use — early 2024 — seating will be limited since cameras and recording equipment will be placed throughout the facility. Tickets are available online at https://patrickdavismusic.com/tickets-1. Click on the Southern Songwriters with Patrick Davis icon for ticket purchasing options.
Davis was quick to thank both Historic Camden for originally being the host and to Arts Center of Kershaw County executive director Dolly Patton for opening the doors to the air conditioned Wood Auditorium to provide a cool and safe site for cameramen, sound engineers, artists and music-lovers to perform their tasks and enjoy what promises to be a special evening.
An “in the round” event styled after the popular Bluebird Café singer/songwriter showcase in Nashville, all four men will take turns playing their own songs with some accompaniment from the others expected to be thrown in. In almost every case, the four men will give the background as to where the inspiration came from and how the end product of the song came about.
For Davis, this latest venture comes to fruition years after the idea for such a series first popped into his head.
“I’m excited because this is the first taping of a new show that I’ve been working on, really, since before COVID times,” he said from his home in Nashville. “We started talking about this TV show after I did a show for PBS and SCETV back in September 2019 for the Ken Burns documentary. I aired a show right before (the Burns feature) aired for the first time on SCETV and that performance and that show ended up winning them a couple of regional Emmys. We came back, kick around the idea and came back with something more firm. That’s where Southern Songwriters with Patrick Davis came from.
“The really nice thing about it is that this is going to be a national show and not just aired in South Carolina. It will be shown wherever PBS will take it when they put it out there as a possible show for the more than 180 PBS stations around the country will be able to pick up. The first year, we may have 20 to 30 stations or, it might be 100. The idea is that, in the future, it might be on all of them.”
The series premier led to Davis bringing in some heavyweights of the country/Americana industry.
Tyminski, with a new CD out title, God Fearing Heathen, is most often associated with the voice which famously accompanies George Clooney’s performance of the Stanley Brothers’ class, “I’m a Man of Constant Sorrow” from the film Oh Brother, Where Art Thou. Tyminski has played guitar and mandolin for Allison Krauss and Union Station since 1994.
Over the years, Tyminski has racked up 14 Grammy Awards, is a four-time honoree of the Male Vocalist of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association and has contributed his guitar and harmonies to projects by Martina McBride, Reba McEntire, Brad Paisley, Willie Nelson and Kenny Chesney, among others.
“When it comes to Dan Tyminski,” Davis said, “he’s one of those guys who, if you are into bluegrass, you are blown away by Dan. He’s a sweet human, but Dan is also an absolutely insane musician.”
Bush is a multi-platinum, two-time Grammy Award winner who was part of the record-breaking country duo Sugarland, with Jennifer Nettles. Recently, he released a compilation CD titled 52, a 52-song collection of songs sparked by his 52nd birthday which features fresh and authentic sounds from his career.
“Kristian’s great on stage. He is absolutely kind and he has had so many hits that he could play for an hour and all the songs would be songs that you knew,” Davis said of Bush.
Broussard will bring a dash of Cajun “Bayou Soul” to the evening with his blend of songs which cover every genre from funk, blues, rock, pop and Gator music. “Marc’s one of those guys who can sing the phone book and you would listen,” Davis said. “He just did an album with (blues guitar virtuoso) Joe Bonamassa and if you can play guitar behind Joe Bonamassa, you know you’re doing something right.”
Add in the evening’s host, who in addition to having recently released his own album, Beautiful Day for Flying, has penned songs for the likes of Darius Rucker, Jimmy Buffett, Lady A and Alabama, and Saturday’s show should be a memorable two or two-plus hours of songs and stories.
“I’m bringing some of my very talented, successful and accomplished friends along who are also great entertainers,” Davis said of the stop at the Arts Center. “We are all Southerners and the idea is to shine a spotlight on that we are all making music which would be considered Southern.”
Davis said the four songwriters each bring something different to the table which should appeal to all members of an indoor audience, which until fairly recently, was to have heard the tune outside at the Kershaw-Cornwallis House at Historic Camden Revolutionary War Site. Given the heat and possible afternoon/evening thunderstorms, the site was moved indoors.
Davis said that Camden and Kershaw County “have been very, very kind to me” and that this taping is special to him as well as he hopes it will be a sense of pride to people here. “TV moves the needle,” he said of the effect which a televised show from his former stomping grounds will generate.
A graduate of the University of South Carolina where he majored in history, Davis said he has been brushing up on the history of his hometown and part of the show will include a feature on Camden and what makes it unique. A sports junkie, the Camden High graduate, has dived into the history of Camden natives such as Larry Doby, the first African-American to play in the American League, singer/crooner Brook Benton along with more recent legends such as retired NFL football players and fellow CHS alums Bobby Engram and Vonnie Holliday, among others.
“I knew about some of those things,” he said of his research as to Camden history, “but as I got closer to this show, I learned what makes Camden special. I want to put a spotlight on (Camden), which I know is special, and bring it out for the world to see. If this show is telecast in Montana, you want those viewers to understand why Camden is so special.
“The music is what brings them in and then you try to make sure that while you are touching on things which are local, will also be very interesting to someone who is anywhere in the world. That’s the idea for this series.”