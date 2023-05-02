Kershaw County Council took upon itself earlier this year the unenviable task of coming up with budget priorities — high, medium and low — for its Fiscal Year 2024 budget. That process will inform how not only the budget is crafted, but the millage, fees and other revenue sources needed to fund the county’s operations.
As we report in today’s second part of our review of council’s April 25 meeting, there were originally nine high priority items that were agreed upon by council during its retreat earlier this year.
They include (in no particular order) detention center upgrades, dispatch/911 improvements, pay increases for 30 employees making $11 per hour or less, sheriff’s office staff issues, parks and recreation matters, internet technology/cybersecurity upgrades, first responder issues, the county’s pending sewer study, and potential upgrades for the Kershaw County Humane Society’s facility on Black River Road.
Council, on a 6-1 vote, chose to add a 10th item, moving over a medium priority item concerning first responder vehicles to the high priority list. There was also a motion to add an attorney to the sheriff’s office that failed on a split 4-3 vote.
The lone “no” vote on moving the first responder vehicles to the high priority list came from District 2 Councilman Sammie Tucker Jr., the chair of council’s finance committee, on the grounds that the priority had already been finalized and didn’t need to be amended. He said the same of the sheriff’s attorney proposal.
As Chairwoman Katie Guinn put it during the attorney discussion, “If everything’s a priority, then nothing’s a priority.” We agree. The whole point of conducting such exercises early in the budget process is to identify high, medium and low priority items and then sticking with them unless an emergency need comes up concerning one or more of the medium or low priority items.
For example, while we didn’t completely like the process during a different part of the meeting whereby $3.4 million of $10.2 sewer-related American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds were reallocated to purchasing radios for first responders, we absolutely agree that doing so was a long-awaited necessity that required immediate action. As it was already among the high priority item for first responders, it didn’t restructure the goals as the motions did for the sheriff’s attorney or even the first responder vehicles.
Not that we think first responder vehicles aren’t a priority, but as County Administrator Danny Templar pointed out, that was placed in the medium priority category because they are technically an ongoing concern. There have always been and will always be a fairly continuous need to either replace or add vehicles to such fleets.
All of this, however, does not take away from the simple fact that the priority list is a guideline. In and of itself, it does not fund anything; it merely allows council to keep track of what members, collectively, believe should be funded ahead of other items.
Part one of the budget and millage process — passing first readings by title only of their enabling ordinances — took place on the 25th. A full month will go before a second, full reading, during which the finance committee will bring forth its recommendations. There will be chances for members to offer amendments in an effort to fund not only these high, medium and low priorities, but pretty much anything else they want. They won’t get everything they want in such a process; hardly anybody ever does.
For nearly two centuries, people have misquoted German Chancellor Otto von Bismark as saying politics is the art of compromise. He actually said, “Politics is the art of the possible, the attainable — the art of the next best.” That can certainly be interpreted as compromise, but what it really means in this instance is that those on county council should realize that there is no such thing as a perfect budget.
What they must strive to create is the best possible, attainable budget to meet the county’s needs with the least harm to taxpayers. That’s where the priority list comes in and why it should be used as the guide it was meant to be.