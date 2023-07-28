Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) deputies arrested 28-year-old Paten Darvis Johnson on July 17 after he allegedly attacked his live-in girlfriend and trashed their residence. As of Wednesday morning, Johnson was being held on a total of $47,500 bond at the Kershaw County Detention Center on charges of kidnapping, first-degree domestic violence, and resisting arrest.
(The C-I is not providing Johnson’s address, including community, in order to protect the victim as much as possible.)
According to a KCSO report, deputies responded to a store on West DeKalb Street in Camden around 8:20 p.m. July 17. The victim told deputies that her boyfriend, Johnson, had “flipped out” and destroyed the inside of their residence. She said she came home after getting off work and found him on the phone with a co-worker and acting upset. She said she tried to get him to calm down, but said he became even more irate, which is when he began destroying things in the residence, including a fish tank. She said he also started getting in her face, yelling and cursing at her.
The woman said she got her phone and began trying to leave, but Johnson snatched it away from her and said she was not going to “call the cops on him.” She said he then threw the phone and broke it and that when she tried to leave, he stopped her from doing so. She told deputies that the only reason Johnson finally let her leave was because she told him that their son was witnessing everything. She said that as she was leaving, he said, “You better hope the police catch me before I shoot you in your face, along with them other[s] that’s playing with me.”
While the reporting deputy was speaking to the victim, other deputies caught up to Johnson on Battleship Road near West DeKalb Street. After not hearing from them again for a while, the reporting deputy called out to ask if they were all right. A dispatcher advised the deputy that a Camden Police Department (CPD) unit advised they were fighting with Johnson. The reporting deputy cleared from the gas station and responded “Code 3,” with lights and sirens on, to Battleship Road where they found two deputies and a CPD officer on the ground “tussling” with Johnson on the ground, trying to handcuff him. The reporting deputy joined in, grabbing Johnson’s right arm and advising him to stop and “chill out,” but Johnson reportedly kept repeating that he wasn’t going to jail. At that point, the deputy realized one of his colleagues had managed to get a handcuff on Johnson’s right wrist, with another pair of cuffs attached to it. He and one of the other deputies managed to get Johnson’s arms up behind his back in order to finish handcuffing him.
By then, other deputies, Camden officers and even S.C. Highway Patrol troopers had come to the scene, so the reporting deputy returned to the victim at the gas station. They and another deputy followed her back to her residence where they could see the damage Johnson had caused.
Due to Johnson preventing the woman from leaving the residence, having a prior conviction for second-degree domestic violence, that day’s assault taking place in front of their 3-year-old child, and preventing the woman from calling for help or, initially, leaving, the KCSO charged him with the one counts each of kidnapping, first-degree domestic violence, and resisting arrest.
According to his Kershaw County criminal record, Johnson was out on $6,000 bond for a second-degree domestic violence arrest on April 16. He has pleaded or been found guilty in the past to public disorderly conduct, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and resisting arrest resulting in wounding an officer (two counts).
The KCSO reported the following other recent incidents:
Deputies responded three times in two days to a Cleveland School Road, east Camden residence on July 21 and 22, in reference to potential domestic violence and larceny allegations involving a man and a woman living there. In the first report, on July 21, the woman claimed her boyfriend had assaulted her earlier in the day. She claimed he had grabbed her forearms during an argument, and a deputy did note she had bruise marks on her forearm. It was unclear if the man was present when the deputy was on the scene, and no arrest was made. The next day, July 22, the man claimed the woman had slashed the tires of on two of his vehicles. A witness said they had seen the woman kneeling next to the trucks, but didn’t know what she was doing. The woman came outside, stating she wanted the man to go to jail for the previous day’s allegations. When asked why they were called to the scene this time, the woman claimed her boyfriend had been drinking and doing cocaine. She reportedly said she didn’t understand why the man hadn’t been arrested. Later that day, deputies were called to the residence a third time, this time because the witness in the second case was now claiming that the woman had taken his safe with between $35,000 and $37,000 inside it. He alleged that she must have taken the safe after her boyfriend left following the second call. He said he has noticed the woman walking across the yard and grab a shovel and, originally, didn’t think anything of it, but then realized the safe — and the woman — were gone. It turned out most of the money in the safe belonged to the woman’s boyfriend, who later claimed he had received as a lawsuit settlement. Both men said that a wagon and a dirt pick were moved in the yard. A deputy followed a trail from the wagon coming out of the woods. It led to a spot where, the deputy reported, someone had dug a shallow hole with an imprint of a square in the dirt. No arrests have appeared to have been made as of Wednesday afternoon.
Although the potential suspect got away, KCSO deputies did recover a red Chevy Avalanche on July 16 that had been stolen from a woman who initially met with Camden police officer at a Kershaw County EMS station. A deputy patrolling the area of Sander’s Creek and Old Elliott roads in the Cassatt area spotted the truck with several subjects around it who seemed to be trying to jump start another vehicle. Other deputies were contacted to develop a plan to safely recover the truck, but also have probable cause for an arrest. The reporting deputy was told to stay hidden, but keep an eye on the truck until the others could arrive. A short time later, some deputies approached the back of a home to watch for “runners,” while the reporting deputy and a colleague would prepare to block in the truck with their patrol vehicles. A lieutenant in charge also contacted the S.C. Highway Patrol (SCHP) in case any subjects fled in the truck. While waiting for everyone to get into position, a SCHP trooper drove past the reporting deputy and past the suspects’ location. A few minutes later, the Avalanche took off from the house — the suspects having apparently been spooked by the trooper — and traveled down Old Elliott Road toward where a master deputy was waiting. The master deputy saw the truck stop and thought the driver may have bailed and fled on foot. They drove toward the truck, activating their emergency equipment as they did so, and the truck took off past him. The reporting deputy tried to catch up from the other side of Old Elliott Road and saw it cut behind a mechanic’s shop and turn back toward Camden on U.S. 1. They found the truck stopped at the entrance to the Shepherd Acres trailer park, but the truck was unoccupied and deputies began searching the area. They did not find the suspect, but did arrange for Camden officers to bring the owner to the scene to pick up her truck. She reportedly drove it back to the EMS station to inventory her belongings.
A deputy charged a 43-year-old county man with second-degree domestic violence, driving under suspension (third or later offense) and larceny just hours after he had been released from the Kershaw County Detention Center on July 21. According to a KCSO report, a woman said she had gone to the jail to pick up the suspect in a truck belonging to his mother and spotted him already walking near the Sonic in Camden. She said she pulled over and he got in the truck and claimed he immediately began assaulting her by attempting choke her. She said she managed to pull into a nearby laundromat’s parking lot where the man allegedly got out, went around the truck, pushed her over to the passenger seat, got in, and took over driving. The woman said that as the suspect was driving, she tried to call 911, but he grabbed her cell phone and threw it out of the truck. She said he then forced her out of the vehicle near Denton Street in east Camden. As she was doing so, the suspect reportedly grabbed her keys and they struggled for a bit until he allegedly overpowered her. She then went into a wooded area to look for her phone and walked home. A deputy responded to the victim’s residence where she said the suspect had called her and said he was coming to collect his things. She noted that he would probably not show up if he saw a patrol car, so the deputy moved their car out of sight. While waiting for the man to show up, the deputy reported observing some injuries to the victim’s right hand and bruising on her upper left arm. When the deputy decided to leave the scene, the suspect called the victim and said he was on his way. The deputy went outside and concealed themselves. A short time later, the suspect drove up, went inside and gathered some items. As he came back outside, the deputy approached and placed him under arrest. As of Wednesday afternoon, he was being held on a total of nearly $28,000 bond.
Deputies charged a woman with resisting arrest on July 20 after deputies responded twice to a Watts Hill Road residence. They had responded the day before to allegations that she was trespassing, and responded on July 20 so they could speak with someone who had allegedly invited the woman to stay at the home. That person denied that was the case so the deputies told her she would need to leave. She then reportedly began yelling “vulgar and racist comments” at both law enforcement and the others present and was told to gather her things so she could be dropped off at another location. She tried to go into a room and close the door, but a deputy stopped her from doing so. She also claimed she needed to get dressed even through she was reportedly already waring a long-sleeve button-up shirt, shorts and socks. She then reportedly took the next 30 minutes to pack, allegedly still making vulgar and racist comments. As she began taking bags of items out of the home, those present said she was taking things that did not belong to her. After making still more comments that were now reportedly “derogatory and sexual in nature,” deputies went to arrest her for breach of peace. As she came down the front steps, she verbally refused to be arrested, and essentially wrapped herself around the front porch handrail, “locked” herself in place and sat down. Deputies then had to fight with her to get her handcuffed. She still reportedly continued to struggle after that. At one point, she claimed her wrist was broken, and was taken to the hospital where was cleared by medical staff with a muscle strain.
A man who claimed he’d been struck in the leg during a shooting ended up being the one arrested by deputies for assaulting the woman who “shot” him. According to a KCSO report, deputies responded to the Kershaw County Humane Society’s Thiel-Meyer Pet Adoption Center on July 16. Camden police officers responded as well. Dispatchers said the Camden officers were with the “victim” and that the “suspect” had run behind the building, but then advised the officers had her detained. As deputies arrived, they found Kershaw County EMS personnel speaking to the purported victim, who had pants pulled down trying to show them the apparent gunshot wound. The man told deputies there had been a physical altercation that led to the woman shooting at him multiple times, with one round grazing his leg. When deputies went to speak to the woman, she said the man had physically assaulted her, which resulted in her grabbing her firearm from her vehicle and firing two shots into the ground. An investigator responded to the scene and the “victim” and “suspect” interviewed again. Afterwards, deputies determined the man was the primary aggressor, arrested and taken directly to jail with nothing further in the report about his purported leg injury. Deputies charged him with third-degree assault and battery.
Around 3:30 a.m. July 20, a deputy patrolling the area around U.S. 521 South and I-20 was advised there was a caller behind a possibly impaired driver on I-20 passing the Camden exit toward Florence. Around mile marker 103, the deputy spotted the vehicle failing to maintain its lane of travel, swerving halfway into the emergency lane. They conducted a traffic stop and found a woman driving with two children in the vehicle. She said he was heading to Myrtle Beach to escape a domestic situation in Memphis, Tenn. When the deputy had dispatchers check her information, the deputy learned that the woman was wanted in Mississippi with full extradition for violation of a court order. The reporting deputy waited for another deputy to arrive at the scene before telling the woman she was under arrest so that the children could be kept calm. After the other deputy arrived, she was informed of the arrest, complied and was transported to the county jail. The vehicle was towed, and the reporting deputy took the children into their custody, taking them to the sheriff’s office to wait for their grandmother, who arrived at 6 a.m. from Conway to pick them up.
A call of shots fired ended up with deputies speaking to a 9-year-old boy about an attempted break-in of Pine Grove Baptist Church in Lugoff on July 22. According to a KCSO report, deputies responded to the area and drove around the church. They spotted three people between the church and the graveyard, with one of them trying to look inside window. At least one of the deputies ended up driving around the church again, and even through a field at the Pine Grove Fire Station in an attempt to catch up to and cut them off. There, they managed to catch up to the 9-year-old while the other two subjects got away. The boy told the deputies who the other two suspects were, one of whom was his older brother. The other, he said, was trying to enter the church by breaking out a window screen. The deputies eventually made contact with the boy’s parents and got them to bring out their other son. It was unclear how old the other son or the other male suspect are; no petitions to juvenile court or arrests were mentioned in the report.
A woman called dispatchers and reported she chased off two male suspects wearing masks going through cars on Willow Creek Boulevard in Lugoff on July 22. Two deputies arrived on the scene and discovered that at least two vehicles and been gone through. One victim reported nothing had been taken from their vehicle, but a second victim said a social security card and credit card and been stolen from theirs. The suspects were described as wearing dark clothing with white masks and that they had gone running towards the new condominiums being built off Willow Creek Boulevard.
On July 16, a man who works for a log cabin kit company contacted deputies to report that about four to six weeks earlier a man living in Kershaw County had agreed to purchase a cabin and wrote a check out for $30,000 so the company would install on Freeman Road in the Bethune area. Sometime after the cabin was installed, the company discovered the check was either fraudulent or wouldn’t go through for some reasons. The man claimed that before he and the company owner could retrieve the kit, the man’s parents had someone else remove it from their property.
A man living on Crestmont Street just outside the Camden city limits reported on July 21 that he was with two other people in a car and saw them selling marijuana to someone, so he had them take him home. He said he had dropped his cell phone in their car and when he tried to retrieve it, one of the other people hit him. He said the other person got out of the car and began hitting him as well. A deputy reported that when they arrived to speak to the man, he was sitting outside in a chair with blood dripping from his right cheek.
Deputies arrested a 53-year-old county woman for second-degree domestic violence on July 16 after she allegedly punched her husband when he tried to intervene in a verbal argument that had turned into shoving match between his wife and their 14-year-old granddaughter. The woman claimed her husband had head-butted her, but the reporting deputy wrote in their report that they could no sign that this was the case on the woman’s head and face.
A man spoke to deputies on July 16 about a July 4 incident where he was checking a property on Verde Tree Drive in Cassatt and noticed that it had been broken into, apparently by someone prying open the back door. He reported a home camera system was stolen from inside. He also said that a shed on the property had been broken into and that a chainsaw, toolbox and a 1973 Harley-Davidson motorcycle had been stolen as well.
A woman living on Roy Truesdale Road reported on July 21 that, after being gone overnight, she returned to find that her TV and three pairs of sneakers were gone, and that someone had left a fan in the kitchen that did not belong to her. A deputy reported no signs of forced entry, and the woman said she had locked all her doors and believed that meant someone with a key must have made entry.
A business on Thrush Lane in Lugoff reported that after sending a nearly $30,000 check to another business in the Southeast, they were notified by a bank of fraudulent activity. The check had been altered to pay to the order of a subject in South Bend, Ind. The business was able to provide a copy of the original and forged checks, as well as the original check register as evidence.
In separate reports, two people living on Roy Truesdell Road in Lugoff reported that their vehicles were broken into during the early morning hours of July 20. In one case, the suspects got away with a total of $1,200 cash from a wallet and center console, along with identity and medical cards. Nothing was apparently taken in the second case.
While assisting KCSO narcotics agents at a Watts Hill Road, Elgin address on July 17, a deputy noticed several zero-turn lawnmowers under an awning. Due to multiple recent thefts of lawn mowers, the deputy had dispatchers run their serial numbers and one came back as stolen out of Lexington County.
Sometime between July 13 and 17, someone unlawfully entered a vacant home Chesnut Street outside Camden’s city limits and stole a hall table with glass, king size solid wood bedroom suites, a canopy, clothes, school supplies, computer monitor, stove, washer and dryer, and lawn chairs.
Following a traffic stop on S.C. 341 in the Bethune area, a deputy arrested a 24-year-old Lancaster man and charged him with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a controlled Schedule I to V substance. He was later released on a total $6,000 personal recognizance bond.
A deputy assisted a S.C. State Law Enforcement Division agent in recovering a 2018 Range Rover that had been reported stolen out of Orlando, Fla. The woman at the Cassatt residence where the vehicle was located said she had purchased from a man sometime in late 2019 for $10,000.
Someone broke into an English Road, Cassatt residence sometime during a two-week period leading up to July 19 and stole a desktop computer, flat-screen TV, and DVDs.
Someone stole two pistols, one 9mm and one .22 caliber, from a nightstand in a Branham Avenue, east Camden home either on or before July 16.
The KCSO is investigating a breach of trust case at a White Pond Road store where a now former employee allegedly stole up to $1,300.
Someone stole a flat-screen TV from a Chestnut Ferry Road residence just outside the Camden city limits on July 19.
County deputies also dealt with incidents involving assault and battery, burglary, civil disturbance/issue, counterfeit currency, domestic violence, financial transaction card fraud or theft, harassment, larceny (including grand larceny of a motor vehicle), malicious injury to property, overdose (Narcan administered), scam, shoplifting, trespassing, unlawful conduct toward a child, unlawful use of telephone, and violation of a court order of protection.
KCSO reports are provided under the S.C. Freedom of Information Act. Subjects are considered innocent until proven guilty.