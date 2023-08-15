Today’s Kershaw County Board of School Trustees meeting could be a short one.
Following any acknowledgements and public forum comments, trustees will take another look at proposed policy revisions governing rewards to state and national championship teams in the Kershaw County School District (KCSD).
KCSD Superintendent Dr. Harrison Goodwin will provide a school opening update, taking a look at how the first two weeks of school for students have progressed.
The meeting will end with an executive session to discuss undisclosed employment matters.
Today’s meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the district’s office, 2029 West DeKalb St. in Camden, and is open to the public. It can also be watched live by visiting www.kscdschools.net/live.