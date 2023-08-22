CMC plant sale

The public is invited to get ready to make a real difference in the lives of Kershaw County residents by visiting and making purchase at the upcoming Truesdale Farms Annual Plant Sale, 1937 Lockhart Road north of Camden on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 8 a.m. to p.m. This is the third annual plant sale to benefit the Community Medical Clinic (CMC) of Kershaw County

Longtime CMC volunteer Brigitte Berg, her sister Maria Lauricella, along with their family members Francois Truesdale, and Catherine and Jonathan Oxandaboure have organized this sale to help their favorite local nonprofit.