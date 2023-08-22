The public is invited to get ready to make a real difference in the lives of Kershaw County residents by visiting and making purchase at the upcoming Truesdale Farms Annual Plant Sale, 1937 Lockhart Road north of Camden on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 8 a.m. to p.m. This is the third annual plant sale to benefit the Community Medical Clinic (CMC) of Kershaw County
Longtime CMC volunteer Brigitte Berg, her sister Maria Lauricella, along with their family members Francois Truesdale, and Catherine and Jonathan Oxandaboure have organized this sale to help their favorite local nonprofit.
Beyond the vibrant plants, shrubs and flowers, this event holds a deeper purpose. The Truesdale Family is generously giving back by donating 20% of the proceeds to the CMC, which they call “a life-changing organization” that provides free medical care and connects resources to Kershaw County residents who are underserved.
For example, Carol, a cherished Kershaw County resident and CMC patient, exemplifies the impact of compassionate care. Confronting cancer, surgery and diabetes, Carol relied on CMC’s nurse practitioners for guidance and support, and praised their willingness to go the extra mile for her well-being.
“This event isn’t just about selling plants; it’s a way to bring hope and healing to our community,” CMC Development Director Susan Didato said. “The Truesdale family is re-opening their farm to everyone, welcoming those who believe in the power of compassion to make a lasting difference” The event boasts a diverse range of plants, including landscape shrubs, ornamental trees, palms, flowering bushes, perennials, and fruit shrubs like grapes, figs, and blueberries, promising a horticultural delight.
A special highlight includes 10 drawings for 3-gallon plants, with winners announced at 1 p.m. Winners do not have to present to claim their prizes.
The Truesdale Farm Plant Sale bridges nature’s beauty with the goodwill of the community. Supporting this event ensures crucial healthcare from CMC reaches individuals like Carol, making a transformative impact.
“Join us in celebrating our community’s love,” Berg urged. “Together, we can continue the tradition of supporting those in need.”