Two days of having to practice indoors, on game week no less, and taking an inexperienced offense on the road to face a 5A opponent was hardly the way Lugoff-Elgin Matt Campbell envisioned things unfolding as the Demons hit the road tonight to meet an improved River Bluff squad to kick off the 2023 season.

The combination of scorching temperatures and humidity took the wet bulb to places it had never been before as L-E was forced to practice indoors on Monday and Tuesday. Welcome to mid-August football in South Carolina.