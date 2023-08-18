Two days of having to practice indoors, on game week no less, and taking an inexperienced offense on the road to face a 5A opponent was hardly the way Lugoff-Elgin Matt Campbell envisioned things unfolding as the Demons hit the road tonight to meet an improved River Bluff squad to kick off the 2023 season.
The combination of scorching temperatures and humidity took the wet bulb to places it had never been before as L-E was forced to practice indoors on Monday and Tuesday. Welcome to mid-August football in South Carolina.
As if the preseason was not short enough given the early start to the school year, Mother Nature threw another obstacle at teams throughout the state. It is hardly shocking to learn that the Demons and many other programs are not where they would like to be entering the season.
“We’re not close to where we need to be,” said Campbell, who is starting his ninth season at the Demon helm. “Obviously, we have some big shoes to fill from last year and we’re going through that. Our biggest need is that we need to bring our quarterback along.”
In this instance, that quarterback is Aidan Fitzgerald. In last Friday’s Camden Shrine Club Football
Jamboree, the L-E freshman became more and more comfortable as the game went on. While, in a perfect world, Fitzgerald would be brought along more slowly, Campbell and his staff do not have that luxury after Fitzgerald won a three-man battle.
“He’s a young guy. It’s nothing against him, he just has a lot to learn,” Campbell said of the crash course being administered to the youngster who will be given a baptism under fire this evening in Lexington County. In the same breath, the L-E boss said the Gators will present Fitzgerald and the Demon offense with a traditional, no-frills defensive scheme.
“If you look at the defense for River Bluff,” he said, “it’s not real elaborate. It’s not very fancy. What they are is very disciplined. They’re going to line up in the right spots, they’re going to be in the right places and they’re going to be accountable. It’s going to be a very disciplined, very strict defense that is going to be where they’re supposed to be.”
Campbell said this week has been about trying to find a comfort zone for the L-E offense and its quarterback. Campbell said game week began a “growing and maturing process” for Fitzgerald. “The more reps he gets, the better he gets and the more we can expand (on the offensive playbook.)
“It’s a big moment for a 14-year-old.”
A year ago, River Bluff came to the West Wateree and left with a 42-13 victory which touched off a 7-4 campaign for Blair Hardin’s charges. The 2022 Gators averaged nearly 36 points per game while allowing 26 a contest. Campbell said River Bluff is an improved this time around on both sides of the ball.
“I think they’re better this year than they were last year,” he said. “Again, they’re very disciplined on defense and they’re physical up front with their two strong defensive linemen. They also have two speed guys off the edge and their linebackers all have a nose for the ball. In coverage, they’re also very sound.”
A concern for L-E tonight is that the injury bug has struck its offensive line and that unit could be minus a starter or two at kickoff.
Offensively, the Gators lost tailback Cooper Johns and his 170 rushing yards per game average to both graduation and The Citadel. They return junior wide out Stephen Collier, who at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, provides a dependable, big-play receiver on the outside who Campbell said is “a dude.” The guests will, however, still try and move the ball on the ground.
“The one thing I have seen in the limited amount of film that I have on them is that they sustain drives,” Campbell said of the RB offense. “They’re meticulous, but they are going to take some shots (with the pass.) They’re going to try and control the ball and run the ball down the field.”
Being on the road with a young squad, Campbell said there is a level of concern involved for his staff in that the first-time varsity performers do not get too caught up in their new digs and facing a veteran foe.
“I think it’s real important that we try and keep them level throughout warm-ups so they don’t blow themselves out. We want to get them through warm-ups and through the start of the game and get them into the flow of the game,” he said of the early going tonight,” he said.
“We need positive plays; something that we can build on, gain a little momentum and gain some confidence.”