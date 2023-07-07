How important is winning the League 3 American Legion Baseball championship? It can mean all the different between staying home and enduring possible lengthy trips to the Upstate.
On Thursday, the South Carolina American Legion Baseball Committee released the pairings for its six postseason brackets. The survivors of the double-elimination tournaments will advance to the state championship tournament which will be held July 18-23 with the final three days being played at Francis Marion University’s Sparrow Stadium after first round games are played at home field sites.
Kershaw County Post 17, the defending Southeast Regional champion, needed one win in its final two League 3 games to sew up the circuit crown. Should the locals accomplish that feat, they will host the winner of Monday’s first round game between Lexington Post 7, the fifth place finisher out of League 3, and either Easley or Greenwood, the fourth place entry out of League 6, on Tuesday at American Legion Park in Camden in a Midlands Region bracket second round pairing.
The runner-up in League 3, either Post 17 or Richland Post 215, will be placed in the Upstate Region and will play a Monday first round game at home against the third-place finisher out of League 6 — either Easley or Greenwood — with the winner playing the winner between West Columbia/Chapin-Newberry vs. League 6 champion Greer Post 115 on Tuesday with Greer being the top seed and holding home field as long as it keeps winning.
Information on the postseason may be obtained by logging onto https://www.scalb.org/teams/?u=SOUTHCAROLI-BASEBALL&s=baseball.
Lady 17ers open postseason at home Tuesday: The Kershaw County Lady 17ers’ softball team will host a second round girls’ Lower State playoff game Tuesday at Marcus Warren Field in Camden.
All games in the single-elimination event will be seven-inning affairs as opposed to the regular season in which the games were played in five-inning doubleheaders.
Taylor Rawl’s girls will be seeded no lower than third in the 10-team event which has Darlington as the top seed with the Sumter Legends being the probable second seed.