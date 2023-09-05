The Kershaw County Board of School Trustees will take up first reading of a number of new and updated policies during its meeting tonight. Two new policies are titled “Sun Safety” and “Military Temporary Remote School Enrollment.”
The new sun safety policy, if approved by trustees, will clarify any questions regarding students possessing sunscreen products on school district property. The S.C. General Assembly recently passed legislation preventing school districts from prohibiting the possession or use of sunscreens in school and at school events. This because sunscreens contain no prescription medications.
The military school enrollment policy is also in response to new legislation. In this case, it puts into law the practice of many school districts to grant residency status to students whose active-duty parents have been ordered to move to a military installation within a school district. The policy notes that districts are “directed to accept applications for enrollment and course registrations by electronic means, including enrollment in a specific school or program,” and that “after arrival, military parents must provide the school district [with] proof of residence.”
The agenda for tonight’s meeting did not indicate whether any military installation is considered to be in the Kershaw County School District (KCSD).
Trustees will also consider updates to three existing policies:
• Admission of Homeless Students — will be updated to reflect new terminology being used by the state to identify such students as “unaccompanied homeless youth,” “homeless child or youth,” and “youth at risk of homelessness.”
• Use of Lifesaving Medications — will be updated to reflect that an existing state law authorizing the use of epinephrine auto-injectors, or EpiPens, has been amended to include lifesaving medications, which are defined as “any prescription medication that can be administered to a person experiencing a medical emergency.”
• Tobacco-Free School Environments — this, essentially, and again due to changes in state law, will update the definition of tobacco products to include smoke- and smokeless tobacco-based products, and replace “alternative nicotine product” with “electronic smoking device” with an expanded definition.
The board will also consider a change in its proposed 2024 meeting calendar to move a meeting scheduled for July 2, 2024, to July 16, 2024.
Also on the agenda is a presentation by KCSD Superintendent Dr. Harrison Goodwin regarding a salary study proposal.
There will also be an executive session to discuss undisclosed employment matters.
Today’s meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the district’s offices, 2029 West DeKalb St. in Camden, and is open to the public. It can also be watched live by visiting https://www.kcsdschools.net/live.