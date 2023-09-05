KCSD Logo

The Kershaw County Board of School Trustees will take up first reading of a number of new and updated policies during its meeting tonight. Two new policies are titled “Sun Safety” and “Military Temporary Remote School Enrollment.”

The new sun safety policy, if approved by trustees, will clarify any questions regarding students possessing sunscreen products on school district property. The S.C. General Assembly recently passed legislation preventing school districts from prohibiting the possession or use of sunscreens in school and at school events. This because sunscreens contain no prescription medications.