The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Foundation (KCSF) Board of Directors is accepting 2023 nominations for the Leonard Price Friend of Law Enforcement Award. The award was established in 2012 to recognize the support of county residents for the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO). The award was named after the late Mr. Leonard Price, a former resident of the North Central area of Kershaw County, who invested heavily in supporting law enforcement.
“Public support of law enforcement in Kershaw County is more important now than ever,” KCSF Board Chairman Benji Jackson said. “Kershaw County residents have strongly supported the men and women of the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office. We want to thank and honor those citizens who have stepped up to help.”
The 2020 award recipient was David Courtney, owner of Gadget’s of Lugoff, who received the award posthumously. According to Jackson, the KCSO was once faced with a severe ammunition shortage for training purposes, with no funds in the budget to purchase more. On separate occasions, and in his capacity as a local business owner, Courtney donated thousands of rounds of handgun ammunition to the KCSO.
“He was a huge supporter of not only the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, but of law enforcement in general. Mr. Courtney was a driving force behind the support of the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office,” Jackson said.
To nominate someone for the Price Award, send a nomination to KCSF, P.O. Box 664, Camden, SC 29021. Nominations may also be submitted via email to kcsfsmedia@gmail.com.
Nominations must be received by May 8 and include the nominee’s name; why they are worthy of winning the award; the submitter’s relationship to the nominee, if any; and the nominee’s contact information.
The winning recipient will be announced later in May.
The KCSF is a 501©(3) charitable organization established to support the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office. Donations are tax deductible. Find it on Facebook.