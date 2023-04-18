Kershaw County is seeking community input to the Zoning and Land Development Regulations (ZLDR) rewrite and Comprehensive Plan update that is currently underway.
How to participate right now?
• Community Questionnaire — Residents, business owner/operators, property owners, developers, or community stakeholders in Kershaw County, are encouraged to complete the Community Questionnaire (link below). The questionnaire contains questions about the important issues and opportunities facing the County that the Comprehensive Plan and ZLDR process should address.
• Community Questionnaire https://survey 123.arcgis.com/share/0fa3c7f32f324dddb3c787 1343ad4f5e
What’s next for the ZLDR rewrite and comprehensive plan update?
• Kershaw County will welcome Houseal Lavigne Associates, the firm handling the ZLDR rewrite and comprehensive plan update, to our community this week as the first of four trips to the County.
• During this week’s trip, Houseal Lavigne Associates will meet with several focus groups including a joint roundtable discussion with County Council and The Planning Commission today at 2:30 p.m. at Kershaw County Economic Development (95 Innovation Way, Camden).
• Houseal Lavigne Associates will then return in the summer to conduct additional meetings to include Community Visioning and Business Workshops. During these workshops, all members of the public are invited to join and provide input to the ZLDR rewrite and comprehensive plan update.
How to stay informed?
• To keep informed of future meetings and project events, visit the County’s Comprehensive Plan and ZLDR website at https://kershaw-county-comprehensive-plan-hlplanning.hub.arcgis.com/
What is the ZLDR?
ZLDR is a document that brings together all land development regulations into one section of a municipal code including subdivision, zoning, and sign ordinances. Unified development ordinances help to streamline regulations, review, and approval processes, making them easier to use, administer, and enforce.
How are the comprehensive plan and ZLDR related?
The new Comprehensive Plan will include the county’s vision for its future and establish the goals, objectives, and recommendations needed to achieve that vision, it will not be regulatory in nature. Meaning, that the plan itself will not have the “teeth” needed to require new development and redevelopment in the county to align with the plan.
The ZLDR, on the other hand, will include the rules that new development and redevelopment must follow, making it essential to in plan implementation. The primary goal of the ZLDR update is to align the county’s regulations with the policy direction established by the comprehensive plan. The ZLDR update will also incorporate best practices and improve user-friendliness of the existing zoning code.
Who is involved in creating the comprehensive plan and updating the ZLDR?
Kershaw County is committed to involving residents, businesses, property owners, employees, and all community members in the process to craft a vision for the future. Ultimately, the Planning and Zoning Commission and County Council will approve and adopt the Comprehensive Plan and ZLDR.
When will the process start? When will it be completed?
The initial phases of the Comprehensive Plan process and ZLDR have begun with anticipated completion in Winter 2024.
Check out the Comprehensive Plan and ZLDR official website at https://kershaw-county-comprehensive-plan-hlplanning.hub.arcgis.com/.