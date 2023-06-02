In 1931, George and Bill were both 11 years old, inseparable best friends, and next door neighbors and they lived in the small town of Heath Springs.
By 1931, the Great Depression had made its way to the South and the biggest tragedy in the South was when the banks failed. But when you are a kid and most everyone is poor, your outlook for adventure is boundless.
George’s father was Mr. Johnny and his friends and neighbors said he was a fine a man who ever breathed oxygen. Unfortunately, Mr. Johnny suffered from acute scoliosis and when he walked, his chest was almost parallel to the ground and his condition worsened to the point that he passed away.
The customary rules for how families treated their deceased members have somewhat evolved and most families in those days kept the deceased in their parlor or front room and visitors would pay their respects by visiting the home. If allowable, there would be an open casket.
On the day of Mr. Johnny’s funeral, George had persuaded Bill to visit with him to the casket. Now to get Mr. Johnny to lie straight, the undertaker had tied Mr. Johnny down with piano wire across his chest. As George and Bill were paying their last respects, Bill noticed the sniffles and tears of George when there was a sharp pinging sound as the wire broke and Mr. Johnny set straight up.
Lickety-split would be the appropriate term for the two 11-year-olds as they raced to Bill’s house and up the stairs and under the bed. It took the adults an hour to talk Bill out from underneath but the funeral had to be delayed for two hours before George appeared.
These two buddies remained best friends and later teamed up as members of the Heath Springs Blue Devils. In 1943, these two pals found themselves in Europe. George was in the Army and Bill was in the Army Air Corp, and in September of 1943, Bill became a POW of the Germans. Now the POWs were allowed to write short notes home and if you read Bill’s notes in chronological order, then you can witness his spirits slowly descending, but in each of his notes he would always ask about George, and for his family to tell George to please write him. Unfortunately, George had been killed in Italy during a German artillery attack and the parents chose not to inform Bill who found out about his best friend when he returned home.
Bill never forgot about his old buddy and on those special days such as Memorial Day and Veterans Day, we need to honor and remember those citizen soldiers who never made it home and had the opportunity to get married, have children and grandchildren, and to live the life we have enjoyed. Everyone has family or friends who perished overseas and we should not forget them.
Thank you for your attention.