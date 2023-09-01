Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Records: DHS: 1-1; L-E: 0-2
Series record: L-E leads, 3-1
Last meeting: L-E, 32-14, in 2022
Radio-Internet: Carolina Country Classics 98.7 FM and 1590 AM and the kool1027 app beginning with the pregame show at 7 p.m.
The Skinny: While the Demons lead the series with Darlington High School, L-E was 2-5 in games against St. John’s High School of Darlington -- which became Darlington High -- in games played from 1976 through 1994 … Entering this season, Darlington had recorded just one win in its previous 38 contests … The Demons are seeking to avoid their second 0-3 start to a season in three years … Darlington finished last Friday’s game with in-county rival Hartsville without fans in the stands as officials cleared Darlington’s home stadium due to skirmishes in the stands.