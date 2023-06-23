In Tuesday’s (May 20, 2023) article about the city of Camden and Kershaw County Juneteenth celebration, we inadvertently forgot to update a draft to properly reflect the number of people who attended. We left it as reporting that at least 500 people attended the event.
We had meant to update the copy prior to publication to reflect 693 tickets were handed out to attendees to trade in for fish baskets with French fries. Organizers estimate that more people than that actually attended, pushing the likely attendance to well more than 700 -- an increase over the 2022 edition of the festival, and that it is expected to continue to grow in the coming years.
Thank you to Concerned Citizens of Kershaw County Chairwoman Ann Davis for informing us of the higher attendance count in the first place and for catching the fact that we missed updating the copy before going to press.
Our humble apologies.