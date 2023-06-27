County zoning proposal on hog farms draws fire — A proposed amendment to Kershaw County’s zoning ordinance is drawing the ire of the county’s agricultural community.
Kershaw County Council passed first reading, by title only, of the amendment that, if passed, will establish setbacks, guidelines, and permitting processes to site swing animal feedlots, poultry operations, and swine facilities in Kershaw County.
The problem is if the amendment passes, no farm in Kershaw County will be able to comply with it, Ron Prestage, president of Prestage Farms, said.
“It’s counter-productive — there’s not a single farm in the county that would be legal under this ordinance,” he said.
Council directed county staff to write the ordinance after a number of residents near Bethune opposed a proposal to place two hog farms along the Little Lynches River. It went before the county planning commission earlier this month. That body recommended approval of the ordinance.
But the county doesn’t need it, Prestage said....
“I am not here tonight to try convince Kershaw County to recruit hog farms,” Prestage told council. “The county ordinance being read tonight has implications to turkey farms and to the horse industry as well.”
Prestage Farms owns 124 turkey houses, 37 turkey farms, 18 brooder farms and 19 growout farms operating at about $12 million annually. Of that, the company employes 92 at a $2.5 million payroll and pays out another $3.5 million to in-county contractors.
New hospital addition on course for completion in September — Kershaw County Medical Center’s (KCMC) new $15 million three-story addition at Haile and Roberts streets is nearly complete.
Donnie Weeks, KCMC president and CEO, and Dan Beaty, director of operations, said they are excited and anxious about the project.
“The major construction of the 71,000-square-foot addition will be complete in September, and we should be moving in by the end of October,” Weeks said. “That will be an ambitious task, since we will be moving and adding operating room equipment, including surgical tables and monitors for the intensive care unit.”
KCMC will increase the surgical unit by one operating room with space for a second, leaving one room intact in the original building close to the Women’s Center, Weeks said.
“We are also doubling the beds in the new ICU from four to eight,” Weeks said.
Beaty, who has been in charge of the KCMC construction project, as well as installation of the new therapy pool at the West Wateree Medical Complex, pointed out that the third floor of the addition will contain 24 private rooms.
“When you walk into each one, the bed will be to the left,” Beaty said. “At the front of the room, there will be nursing equipment. the back of the room is for the family.”
The third floor’s nursing station and second floor surgical suite control desk are much larger than the current ones in the main building,” Beaty added.
“It will be much easier for them to see what’s going on and handle workflow and scheduling,” he said.
School board approves ‘worst case’ budget Tuesday — After months of discussion, the Kershaw County Board of School Trustees voted to unanimously pass what has been described as the “worst cast scenario” budget for the 2003-2004 school year.
The board met in special session Tuesday night at the district office in Camden.
The $50.7 million budget allows for only $1,643 to be spent on each student in the district. That’s down from $1,775 a year ago.
Yet, Chief Financial Officer Donnie Wilson is hopeful that extra state and federal money will be added to the budget in the coming months.
The state’s General Assembly has in fact already passed a budget that allots $1,701 per student, and additional federal money could raise that to $1,777 per student.
However, Wilson said there is no guarantee the state will deliver on either of those numbers.
“The amount the state approved for this year (2002-2003) was $2,033 per student ... but we didn’t get that or anywhere near that,” Wilson said. “What we’re trying to avoid is getting caught in another midyear budget cut situation. We’re trying to figure out what the real number is going to be.
“That’s the problem.”
By passing the worst-case scenario budget, Wilson said the board is in effect giving new (KCSD) Superintendent Dr. Herb Berg more input over what parts of the budget should receive extra money if and when that money materializes.
Berg takes over from Superintendent Dr. Ralph Cain on Tuesday.