Near the end of tonight’s Kershaw County Council meeting, members will review, and likely amend, it’s rules concerning public comment at its meetings. The changes would do away with an informal addition to those rules — one that was apparently never codified — allowing members of the public to submit comments electronically as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the better part of three and a half years, those who chose not to attend meetings in person were allowed to send emailed comments to be read into the record during the public comment portion of the meeting.
During council’s Aug. 22 meeting, Chairwoman Katie Guinn left the meeting to deal with a family matter immediately before the public comment period began and did not return for nearly two hours. Near the very end of the meeting, as Guinn began asking County Attorney John DuBose if he had a legal briefing for council, Vice Chair/District 4 Councilman Jimmy Jones asked what council’s policies were regarding electronically-submitted comments.
Guinn responded by reading out portions of the current ordinance, with none of the guidelines addressing electronic comments.
“So, our guidelines indicate that you must be a speaker to give a comment,” Guinn said at the time.
“So, no emails will be read?” Jones asked.
“I’m not going to read any more emails. No sir,” Guinn replied. “At the request of the first email that this council received — I read it, and it turned into a problem, so, as the chair, I have decided that I will not be reading any more emails.”
Guinn asked County Attorney John DuBose if that was within her authority and he responded by saying that, more to the point, the ordinance setting the guidelines refers to “speakers” throughout its text. Since it is not explicit about emails, it is within her right as chairwoman to make that decision.
At the same, in answering another question from Guinn, DuBose said it would just as much within her right to read all or even just a portion of an electronically-submitted comment.
“So, out of consistency, I’ve decided not to read any,” Guinn said.
However, in answering a question from District 2 Councilman Sammie Tucker Jr., Guinn did confirm that such emails would be submitted to all council members and included in official meeting minutes.
Jones indicated he had brought up the situation because someone had sent him an email comment that he thought was going to be read during the meeting. It should be noted that since Guinn had left immediately prior to the Aug. 8 meeting’s public comment section, it would not have been possible for her to read it aloud. It was unclear if Jones still had the email in his possession in order to read it out himself.
With this discussion having taken place, Jones and Tucker jointly have submitted the proposed changes for discussion and possible vote tonight. If adopted, the guidelines would now be as follows (new verbiage underlined):
1. Public Comment:
• is an opportunity for members of the public to speak at the council meeting and make comments and to share information with council at the council meeting;
• is not a time for debate with or questions and answers from council;
• is a time for council to receive input; and
• is not a time for council response.
• In short, during public comment, council will listen to public comment at the council meeting, but not comment on public comments.
2. Offensive and inappropriate comments will not be tolerated.
3. If a group would like to speak to council, we request that a spokesperson be selected and that this person indicate the group he/she is representing.
4. Persons wishing to speak at the council meeting should so indicate by signing the sign-in sheet prior to the agenda item being reached and public comment is limited to persons who are present and speak at the council meeting.
5. Public comment is a time to speak on issues and matters on the council agenda or within the scope of council’s authority.
6. Public comment period is limited to 5 minutes maximum allowed per individual speaker.
7. Public comments to council as an agenda item shall continue uninterrupted to be live streamed by audio and video (where available) until the public comments agenda item is finished and concluded.
8. The official record of the council meeting will only contain the names of the member of the public who spoke at the public comment agenda item at the council meeting.
The fifth item, regarding issues on the agenda or within the scope of council’s authority is likely a response to something that has happened often at during county council public comment sections. During the last year, for example, several city of Camden residents and electric customers spoke before county council about the city’s electric rates — something over which county council has no control. There have also been times when a public comment speaker chooses to use their five minutes to discuss something that is neither germane to that night’s agenda nor within council’s purview.
Other business
Most of tonight’s meeting — at least in terms of the number of agenda items involved — will be taken up with public hearings and second or third readings of related ordinances, and second readings of other ordinances. Three public hearings will be held, one to expand the boundaries of one of the county’s joint industrial parks with Fairfield County, a second to amend the county’s stormwater management ordinance, and the third to amend the county’s zoning and land development regulations (ZLDR) to set the maximum amount of time RV or trailers can stay in RV parks in the county.
Council will also consider second reading of an ordinance that would grant a zoning change from RD-2 (rurual resource district) to B-2 (general business district) for a property on the south side of Juniper Road in Lugoff. Another second reading is for an ordinance that would establish a lease/operating agreement between the county and the Mt. Pisgah Community and Reosource Center at the former Mt. Pisgah Elementary School.
Council will also:
• hear a presentation from Samantha Gumm of Kershaw County’s Young Farmer and Rancher Association;
• receive a legislative update from S.C. State Rep. Ben Connell, who held county council’s District 3 seat prior to be elected to the State House;
• consider appointments to the Kershaw County Library Board, Board of Zoning Appeals, Clean Community Commission, and the Olde English District;
• and enter executive session to discuss a new economic development matter title Project White Oak, which Kershaw County Economic Development Director Jeff Burgess said is a prospective newcomer to the county.
Today’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the Kershaw County Government Center, 515 Walnut St. in Camden, and is open to the public. It can also be live streamed via the county’s official Facebok page or YouTube channel.