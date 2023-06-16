COLUMBIA — Mr. Bennie Harold Whitley passed away peacefully at Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Columbia, on Sunday, June, 11, 2023, following a long illness. Mr. Whitley was preceded in death by his wife, Esther Waters Whitley.
Born on Sept. 19, 1928, in Union County, N.C., he was the son of the late Luther Samuel and Leodus Tadlock Whitley.
Mr. Whitley graduated from Bethune High School. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp., 2nd Marine Division, having served two terms. As one of the earlier hires, he retired from E.I du Pont de Nemours and Company as a manufacturing supervisor after many years of employment. He was a member of American Legion Post No. 17 and First Baptist Church of Camden.
Mr. Whitley never met a stranger and enjoyed making people laugh. He loved going to the beach and spending time with his grandchildren. He took pride in his beautiful lawn and gardens. Mr. Whitley was an avid Clemson Tiger football fan.
Mr. Whitley is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Myra and Mitch Hooper of Elgin; and daughter and son-in-law, Suzanne and Brian Land of Dacula, Ga. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Will Hooper (Melanie), Russell Land and Robin Land; a great-grandson, Mitchell Hooper; a brother, Jerry Whitley; and nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Donald Whitley.
The family wishes to express gratitude to the staff of White Oak Manor for their exceptional and outstanding care and kindness extended to Mr. Whitley during his illness.
Guests were received at Powers Funeral Home, Lugoff, on Thursday, June 15, 2023 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. A graveside service followed visitation at 2 p.m. in Quaker Cemetery, Camden. The Honor Guard of James Leroy Belk, American Legion Post No. 17 served as honorary pallbearers. The Rev. Greg Sweet officiated.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.