One of today’s top stories is a weird crime mystery.
Two people, within about 30 hours of each other, claim they were shot in the leg after meeting up with someone they had met online via a couple of dating apps. That they were shot is certain.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One of today’s top stories is a weird crime mystery.
Two people, within about 30 hours of each other, claim they were shot in the leg after meeting up with someone they had met online via a couple of dating apps. That they were shot is certain.
One was a girl looking for another girl on a specialized dating app to hook up with after a fight with her actual girlfriend. They met, talked for about an hour and right before heading to the new girl’s house, she claims, a truck drives by with three or four masked men and one of them fires five shots with one hitting her in the leg. New prospective girlfriend runs from the scene; the injured girl is picked up by two men who drop her off at the hospital. There’s no evidence at the scene.
The other was a man who claimed he had come into the county to meet a woman he met through a dating app as well. Kershaw County investigators know very little beyond that because the man — who claimed to be from Gaston — didn’t tell much of anything more. The incident report doesn’t mention if he even found the girl he had met online, much less how he got shot or a description of potential suspects.
So, there’s a possibility one or both of these victims is covering something up about what happened.
Despite that, both cases provide us with a chance to dispense a little advice about online dating, most importantly: Don’t meet in a private location or one that’s out in the middle of nowhere.
The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, or RAINN, a nonprofit anti-sexual violence organization that operates the National Sexual Assault Hotline (800-656-HOPE), includes our suggestion of meeting in a public place such as a coffee shop, restaurant or even a bar. Here are some of RAINN’s other suggestions for meeting someone in person after connecting online:
• Video chat first.
• Tell a friend where you’re going.
• Don’t rely on your date for transportation.
• Stick to what you’re comfortable with when it comes to alcohol.
• Enlist the help of a bartender or wait staff if you become uncomfortable.
• Trust your instincts.
RAINN also has tips about how to handle dating profiles, checking out potential dates on social media, blocking and reporting suspicious dating app users, holding back on sharing personal information, and never responding to requests for financial help.
To see the tips we’ve mentioned in full, visit www.rain.org, hold your pointer over “Sexual Violence” and then choose “Safety & Prevention” from the drop-down menu. Online safety links, including dating, are near the bottom right side of the page.
Love is tricky enough and has become very different in the online/mobile age. Whether you’re a teen or a senior citizen, take care so that you don’t end up in trouble that you can’t get out of. And if you need help due to sexual assault, call RAINN’s hotline (800-656-HOPE). It’s free and confidential.