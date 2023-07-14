The River Church in Camden is hosting a “Loud and Clear” clean comedy event on Saturday, July 15 with proceeds from the evening being used to provide Camden High School Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ scholarships in order to attend football camps.
The evening of fun and jokes will be held inside the Camden High School Performing Arts Center beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 each (plus a $2.18 online processing fee) and must be purchased online at https://bignosecomedy.ticketspice.com/loud-and-clear-comedy-tour-camden-sc.
Chris Ruppe and Johnnie W., a pair of nationally acclaimed comics, will take to the stage for the evening to entertain guests in what promises to be a “wonderful date night opportunity as well as a great opportunity to invite neighbors and friends” to be part of what promises to be a fun-filled and family friendly evening.
This show promises an unforgettable evening of clean family-friendly comedy and will include comedy guests, crowd involvement, and inspiring stories… but most importantly this show will bring lots of laughs. Jonnie will include comedic songs and Chris will talk about being raised by his deaf parents. Music and Deafness may seem like an odd combo, but this show promises to be “Loud and Clear!”