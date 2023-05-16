Led by junior Caroline Cassidy’ first place finish in her specialty, the 300-meter hurdles, the Camden High track team qualified 13 athletes from 12 events into Saturday’s AAA state track and field championships at Lower Richland High School.
The top four finishers are guaranteed spots in the state meet while at-large finishers also earned slots for the state meet.
In last Saturday’s AAA Lower State meet held at Camden’s Bulldog Athletic Complex, Cassidy won the 400-meter hurdles in a time of 1:05.74. She was also part of the Lady Bulldogs’ winning 4 x 400-meter relay team which included Ihiliviah Greene, Nahliviah Greene and Leiyana Rose which stopped the clock at 4:07.81.
In addition to competing in the relay Rose finished second in the 100-meter dash as well as in the long jump and triple jump and will compete in all four events at Lower Richland.
Taking second place for the Bulldogs in the javelin throw was Zack Earle. Teammate Kendall Cooke was third in the 400-meter run while Hunter McCaskill took third in the pole vault. Camden’s 4 x 800-meter relay team consisting of Davis Kinard, Noah Redfearn, Cooke and McCaskill also finished third.
Taking fourth place for the Lady Bulldogs on their home facility for CHS were Sullivan McKoy (javelin) and Ihiliviah Greene finished (400-meter run.) Grayson White was fourth in the boy’s shot put while the Dogs 4 x 400-meter relay team of Dylan Locklear, Henry Green, Cooke and Kinard also were fourth.
On Monday, Camden learned of additional state qualifiers including Nahliviah Greene 400 meters), Toni Lyles (100-meter hurdles) and the girls’ 4 x 100-meter relay team of Nicolette Connell, Caroline Cassidy, Nahliviah Greene and Ayanna Taylor along with the Lady Bulldogs’ 4 x 800-meter relay quartet of Aubrey Thompson, Hope O’Bradovich, Caroline Green and Alex Cassidy.
The Bulldogs’ Dylan Locklear earned a wild card berth in the long jump.