Josephine James Gaither, 97, passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at her home. She was born on May 12, 1925, to Isaac and Beulah Thompson James in Liberty Hill, S.C. She was married to the late Felmon T. Gaither Sr.
Loved ones left to cherish her memory are three daughters, Gwendolyn Cunningham, Heath Springs S.C., Ann Cureton, Lancaster S.C., and Dannette Gaither, Norwalk, Conn.; one son, Mack A Gaither, District Heights, Md.; 23 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; sister, Margaret J. Stover, Charlotte N.C.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins,
and friends.
Funeral services will be Saturday, May 6, 2023, 1 p.m. at Pleasant Ridge Presbyterian Church, 912 Clinton Ave. Ext., Lancaster, S.C. Visitation will be at Stewart Funeral Home on Friday, May 5, 2023 from 5 to 7 p.m.
May 5, 2023
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.