Kylee Hunt posted her second-fastest time of the season at 23:39 to lead the Camden girls’ cross country team to victory in Thursday’s five-team meet held at Historic Camden Revolutionary War Site.
The Lady Bulldogs’ 38 points bested defeated Greenbriar High School out of Augusta which was next with 46. CHS’ Region 6-AAA foe Darlington was next with 62 followed by South Aiken (105) while Marlboro County did not have enough runners to post a score.
For the winners, Brooklyn Bowen, Lizeth Gonzalez, Hope O’Bradovich and Caroline Reames rounded out their top five.
“Darlington has two pretty fast girls and Kylee finished right behind them,” said CHS head coach Mark Chickering. “Brooklyn was sick so she didn’t have her best time so it should be fun to watch when the region meet rolls around. We won the region last year, but Darlington had the region runner of the year. I’d like to see one of our girls get that this year along with the region championship.”
Chickering said this was a solid field and the races were pushed back due to heat.
“This was a big midweek meet for us as we had a team from Georgia come up to run as well as some region teams we’ll see again and not to mention South Aiken,” he said. “We actually had really good running conditions after moving the start times back to 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. It was overcast and dark with a nice breeze. I was hoping for some better times from the varsity.
“Our girls are still struggling a little bit as our practice schedule has been tweaked due to the heat,” he added. “We really haven’t been able to go through our normal practice schedule because it seems like every day we are having to adjust. Our returning runners are still far off their times from where we need them to be so we need to fix that fast. Our jayvee runners all showed pretty significant improvement so that was definitely a positive.”
Jasmin Zenil, Kaya Mays, Emma Ramak, Olivia Frazier, Scarlett Cobb and Grace Meuse all posted season-best times, Chickering added.