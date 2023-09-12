Kylee Hunt posted her second-fastest time of the season at 23:39 to lead the Camden girls’ cross country team to victory in Thursday’s five-team meet held at Historic Camden Revolutionary War Site.

The Lady Bulldogs’ 38 points bested defeated Greenbriar High School out of Augusta which was next with 46. CHS’ Region 6-AAA foe Darlington was next with 62 followed by South Aiken (105) while Marlboro County did not have enough runners to post a score.