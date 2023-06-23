Here are the summer youth sports camps which have been scheduled in Kershaw County:
(Note: Coaches/organizations hosting summer youth sports camps are encouraged to send their information to:tdidato@chronicle-independent.com for inclusion in the sports pages prior to the camps.)
Girls’ technical skills soccer sessions: Camden High girls’ soccer head coach Paul Ahern will conduct a weekly series of Tuesday night summer soccer technical skills sessions continuing through Aug. 1 at the Camden High School Spring Sports Complex. The evenings will feature small-sided games as part of the instruction
Dates: June 27; July 11, 18, 25 and Aug. 1.
Hours: 6:30 p.m. — 8 p.m.
Location: Camden High School Spring Sports Complex, located at 25 Bramblewood Plantation Road
Ages: Fifth through 12 grade girls
Cost: $80 per player
For more information: Please contact Paul Ahern at: aherncsu@gmail.com or by calling (781) 267-1728.
Golf camp at the Camden Country Club: Young golfers can learn the fundamentals of golf or improve their skills at this three-day camp session being taught by Camden Country Club professional Matt McCarley. Beginners through advanced golfers are welcome.
Dates: July 10 — 13
Location: Camden Country Club, Knights Hill Road, Camden
Ages: 7 -17 years old
Hours: 8 a.m. — 10 a.m.
Cost: $85 per camper
Pre-registration: Required by noon on July 7 at www.kershawrec.com.
Camden High Volleyball Camp: Young girls of all skill levels will be instructed in the fundamentals of the sport while also being challenged in matches and instructional sessions. The camp is under the direction of Camden High volleyball coach Paige Wilson and former Lady Bulldog and N.C. State standout Maggie Speaks, who plays professionally in France.
Dates: July 17-20
Location: Camden High School gym and Wellness Center courts
Ages: open to campers entering the third through 12th grade
Hours: 9 a.m. — noon
Cost: $80 per camper
Registration: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdgspr KjwR66OGMF29C_dj41cYiRXfbMFqIk4OhO D9Gnt6SXg/viewform?usp=sharing. The camp can be paid through myschoolbucks, link will be provided closer to camp, or in person the 1st day of camp, with cash/checks made payable to CHS.
Little Bulldog Football Camp: Learn the fundamentals of football, compete in an NFL-style combine, and learn all aspects of the game including: Defense, Offense, and Special Teams. Instructing the camp will be the Camden High School coaching staff. No football equipment is needed for this non-contact camp. Campers are asked to wear cleats and bring a water bottle.
Dates: July 24 -26
Location: Camden High School practice fields behind the Wellness Center on York St.
Ages: 6-14 years old
Hours: 9 a.m. — noon
Cost: $50 per camper, includes T-shirt
Registration: Registration will take place before the start of camp on Monday, July 24. Payment may be made by cash or checks which should be made payable to Camden High School. Online registration will be available starting July 1 at www.wearecamdenhs.com.