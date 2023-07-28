Multiple projects aimed at providing better access to education and community enhancements have taken place or are deep in the planning stages thanks to a strong partnership between Central Carolina Technical College (CCTC) and Kershaw County, according to a press release issued by the school.
“As the higher education institution in Kershaw County, CCTC shares a commitment to positive change through new and expanding partnerships,” CCTC President Dr. Kevin Pollock said. “From seeking community input, to growth and expansion of buildings, community and college partnerships like the ones we have in Kershaw bring together talents and resources to achieve a greater good.”
For the past few years, the college has partnered with various entities to bring new construction to the county in the form of roads, buildings and beautification projects. In 2021, CCTC, the city of Camden, Kershaw County, and the Historic Camden Foundation collaborated together to construct the Revolutionary War Visitor Center.
In 2022, CCTC received $500,000 for the development and construction of Wateree Road at the Revolutionary War Visitor Center in partnership with the city of Camden. This project created a beautiful transition from the Revolutionary War Visitor Center to the Historic Camden Revolutionary War Site.
Recently, the college received another $500,000 for Kershaw County to install a median down Century Boulevard, which will include landscaping and irrigation. The college has also committed up to $250,000 to install a sign on the boulevard.
In an effort to educate and engage the community, CCTC entered into a partnership with the Historic Camden Foundation and the city of Camden to utilize $995,000 in funding for the development and construction of a new Colonial Artisan Center. In the new fiscal year budget for 2023-2024, the college was appropriated $10 million to either renovate or construct a new science building at the current campus location.
“Partnerships like the one between CCTC and Kershaw are critical,” CCTC Area Commission Chairman Paul Napper, of Kershaw County, said. “We stay abreast of what needs to be done in the communities we serve, making sure to build relationships along the way with partners who have the students’ best interest in mind.”
College administration continues to seek feedback from county residents regarding the future of academic programs, workforce development needs and potential growth areas. As CCTC moves into its next five-year strategic plan for 2025-2030, information sessions will be held to garner specific comments from Kershaw County citizens, business owners and education leaders on how the college will best benefit the communities it serves.
Kershaw County residents and organizations have been generous when it comes to partnering with the CCTC Foundation to support local students. When resident Robert S. Whitaker passed away, he left the bulk of his estate in a trust for the benefit of his wife, Helen B. Whitaker, during her lifetime with the ultimate distribution designated for higher education scholarships for Kershaw County students in need. After Mrs. Whitaker’s passing in 2020, CCTC Foundation Board member and attorney William Cox helped coordinate the gift for the CCTC Foundation. In May 2022, the CCTC Foundation received a check for $216,500 from the Whitaker Trust, one of the largest gifts to date to the Foundation.
The CCTC Foundation was the grateful recipient of a recent $160,000 gift from the former Hospital Auxiliary of KershawHealth. The money will benefit healthcare education programs at Central Carolina. Currently, the college hosts the following programs in the School of Nursing and Health Sciences at the main campus in Sumter: Nursing, Surgical Technology, Pharmacy Technician, Massage Therapy, Medical Assisting and Medical Coding.
Some of Kershaw County’s supporters of CCTC Foundation scholarships include Second Look Charities, the Republican Men’s and Women’s clubs, Haile Gold Mine, the Sheheen family, Cogsdill Tool Products and Sandhills Medical Foundation. Many other Kershaw County businesses have given generously over the years to support the annual golf tournament fundraiser and Nurses Night event, both of which provide scholarships for students.
Beginning this fall, CCTC will offer a Pre-Nursing Preparatory Certificate at the Kershaw County campus. The program provides a structured curriculum for students wishing to apply for admission to the Associate Degree in Applied Science Nursing program and can be completed entirely at the Kershaw County campus. And thanks to the new “Titan Tech Scholarship,” tuition will be little-to-no cost for students who qualify.
When it comes to governance, the 12-member Area Commission comprised of appointed officials from within the college’s four-county service area, provides direction for CCTC. In addition to Napper serving as chairman, Area Commission members from Kershaw County include Terry Hancock and Thoyd Warren. Also, in addition to Cox, the following Kershaw County residents give their time and talents as active members on the CCTC Foundation Board of Trustees: Camden Mayor Alfred Mae Drakeford, Roy Fakoury (treasurer), Terry Hancock, Sid Isler and Kershaw County Assistant County Administrator Lauren Reeder.
“Partnerships like these are what make CCTC both unique and nimble, Pollack said. “Having the ability to hear the needs of the community and adjust accordingly keeps the college relevant and useful during all economic times. The college is grateful to the citizens of Kershaw County for supporting the educational needs of students while impacting the economy through growth and expansion of educational opportunities.