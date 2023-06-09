Artistically speaking, this will not be one which will be hung in the Louvre or, any museum for that matter.
Playing for just the second time in seven days and in their second game this season, some rust was expected when the Kershaw County American Legion baseball team took the field for Wednesday’s contest with visiting Lexington Post 7. On a cool evening at American Legion Park, the hosts built a 6-1 lead before holding off a late-game rally from the visitors to come away with the 6-4 win.
The victory gave Post 17, which has the rest of the week off before embarking on a four-game stretch next week, a 2-0 overall and League 3 mark while Lexington dropped to 2-2 and 0-2 in League 3 action.
The locals were minus four starters coming in to the pairing while an injury in the minutes leading up to the game led to starting catcher Zechariah Haney being a last-minute scratch. That, combined with the inactivity of the early season slate, led to some sloppy play from both sides as Lexington was charged with four errors while the 17ers committed a pair along with having some bad luck on defense allowing the guests to score three times in the sixth to close the gap to 6-4.
“In the end, that’s the silver lining, I guess,” said KC head coach Stephen Carmon of his team’s coming away with a win when not playing their best game. “I just got done talking to the team and even though we did a lot of good things tonight, we did a lot of things that we don’t normally do.
“We had three double plays and we could have had five or six on plays that we make nine out of 10 times. I just had a talk with some of my guys and discussed with them that baseball is a game where you have to be mentally focused every game, especially this year where there is no easy opponent. If we start giving teams extra life … extra bases …, they’re going to take advantage of it because they have good players, just like we have on our team.”
The 17ers, who started Mason Williams, were sailing along with a 6-1 lead entering the top of the sixth after reliever Jay Bowling came on in the fifth with runners on first and second with one out end and induced Weston Grant to ground into an inning-ending double play; KC’s third of the night.
Bowling ran into problems in the sixth as he issued a leadoff walk to Wyatt McPherson. Ethan Etheridge then hit a ground ball to Brent Gibbs at second who flipped to shortstop Cobe Evans for the first out at second only for the ball to pop from Evans’ glove on the pull out as he was preparing to throw to first to try and get Etheridge.
From there, a Grayson Biggs single and an RBI double along the right field line off the bat of Scott Hardy made it a 6-2 game as Carmon called Billy Robertson from the bullpen. Robertson was greeted by a two-run double to right by Nathan Reynolds to cut the lead to 6-4. After a strikeout, Gabe Herold sent a line drive single to right. Reynolds tried to score on the play only for Luke Duncan to fire a strike to catcher Turner Goff who applied the tag on Reynolds several steps in front of the plate to end the inning and snuff the rally.
Not taking any chances, KC brought Alex Simmons on to close in the seventh and the righty pitched around a one-out walk and had a pair of punch outs to preserve the two-run win.
It was a four-man mound effort employed by the 17ers with Williams, a recent Lugoff-Elgin graduate, working the first 4.1 innings, allowing an unearned run in the second while being touched for six hits with three strikeouts in his first mound appearance in more than three weeks. From there, the baton was passed to L-E teammates Bowling, Robertson and finally, to Simmons, who pitched at USC-Union this past season.
“With a lot of our guys, we’re just not sure, yet,” Carmon said of what his expectations were of Williams, a 6-foot-5 lefty. “We’re just trying to get whatever we can then we know we have guys in the bullpen who can come in and throw strikes. We have a lot of depth there.
“Whatever we were going to get out of him, we were going to get. Then, we have guys who were ready to go. Mason did a great job. There were some innings where he was a little sporadic, but he did a good job of battling and put us in position to win this game.”
The hosts manufactured a first inning run off Lexington starter Jake Torbett before a dropped pop fly in the second allowed KC to push across two unlikely runs to go out to a 3-0 lead.
In the first, Brent Gibbs beat out an infield hit and took second on the throwing error to first on the play. The College of Charleston signee then stole third and on the overthrow came home with the first run.
An inning later, Patrick Daniels reached on a one-out error and advanced to second on Riley Ward’s two-out single to left. A Gibbs single to right loaded the bases for Evans whose short pop fly was dropped as both Daniels and Ward hustled home on a ball which never made it to the dirt portion of the infield.
“That’s our whole thing,” Carmon said of his team’s taking advantage of mistakes from the opposing defense. “We’re going to pitch, we’re going to play defense and then, we’re going to put pressure on teams and take advantage of their mistakes and capitalize on them.”
Post 17 cut a run off the deficit in the second before the hosts upped the ante to five with a three-run fourth.
Goff, a last-minute addition to the starting lineup, led off the fourth by ripping a double to left before being replaced at second by courtesy runner Zane Catoe. Ward then beat out a bunt to put runners on the corners for Gibbs whose ground out to first base plated Catoe with the fourth run. An Evans single to right and an Alex Myers sacrifice fly to left drove in Ward with the fifth run. Evans then swiped second and went to third when the throw landed in center field. He scored the sixth run when Macon Leppert lined an opposite field, two-out RBI single to left in what would be the final of KC’s nine hits on the night.
Gibbs and Ward each had a pair of hits for the 17ers who open a four-game week when West Columbia comes to town Monday. Carmon said he hopes his team will get into a rhythm with consecutive games rather than having seven days off in between contests.
“Starting next week,” he said, “we’re going to have to be mentally focused with four games. We have to be ready to play and bring it every night.”
Keeping POSTed: KC was out-hit by Lexington, a team which has several members of River Bluff’s 5A state champions on its roster, 10-9 … Evans, who reached base all four times in last week’s 7-0 win over Richland Post 215, extended his on-base streak to seven in a row before being retired on a line drive out to left field in the sixth inning on Wednesday … Lugoff-Elgin ace and Clemson commit Jake Morris, who is being eased back into pitching mode after a busy sophomore campaign, was employed as the designated hitter and had a single in three at-bats … Following Monday’s home game with West Columbia, the 17ers will play three straight road games next week, traveling to West Columbia on Tuesday, Chapin/Newberry on Wednesday and closing with a game at Richland Post 215 Friday night.