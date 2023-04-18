There is a new home, starting point and course layout for the Clinic Classic, the Community Medical Clinic’s (CMC) flagship event.
The 16th Annual Clinic Classic run/walk will be held Saturday, April 29 at Lyttleton Street United Methodist Church (1206 Lyttleton St. in Camden) where the race will start and end. Runners and walkers will take to the downtown Camden course with the sound of the starter’s gun at 8 a.m. The event will be held rain or shine.
As has been the case each spring in the Clinic Classic, every member of the family can participate in their chosen distance: The Camden Family Care one-mile race or, the McDonald’s 5K, run over a USA Track and Field-certified course.
The post race portion of the event will include free refreshments to participants along with the awards ceremony.
New to the event this year is that mascots from all Kershaw County schools have been invited to greet and take photos with families at the race.
Return of the Clinic Classic ChallengeThis year, Kershaw County elementary schools can compete for a $1,000 grand prize through the return of the “Clinic Classic Challenge.”
The school with the largest percentage of participation based on student enrollment will be awarded the prize funding, which can be used at the discretion of the school’s principal.
All elementary students along with their parents, guardians, grandparents, siblings, teachers, administrators and support staff are invited to join in the 5K (3.1 miles) or the 1-mile run/walk.
“We’ve been working hard to plan an extra special run/walk that will be fun for the whole family,” said Clinic Classic committee member, Lynn Matthews. “We can’t wait to bring the whole community together to support our mission to provide medical care and connect resources to achieve a healthier Kershaw County.”
Racers interested in entering their elementary school in the Clinic Classic Challenge should be sure to select the check box while registering, online-only, for their school to be counted. The deadline for registration is Monday, April 24.
Learn more about the 2023 Clinic Classic run/walk and register online at cmcofkc.org/clinicclassic. For those wishing to sign up the day of the event, late registration will be held at LSUMC beginning at 7 a.m.
About the CMCEstablished in 1998, CMC is a community leader in providing healthcare resources and preventative care in Kershaw County. They provide primary care to patients at no cost while leading a collaborative effort to empower individuals to take charge of their own health and well-being. Learn more at www.cmcofkc.org.