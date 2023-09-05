Martha and Ash, a family-owned drapery company focusing on high quality fabricated draperies, roman shades, cushions, and other soft goods announces that they are celebrating twenty years in business this month.
Originally opening their doors on Aug. 3, 2003, in Camden to service local customers, they have since expanded into e-commerce and most recently, into Rock Hill with their second, larger location.
“When thinking of these last years, it’s so interesting to look back at the ways in which we’ve grown,” co-owner Ashley Owens said of the success of the last 20 years. “From starting purely local to adding in an online presence, there has been quite a lot of adapting to the home interiors environment over the years. We’re grateful for our team that has come along with us in this journey. We’ve been quite excited about our latest endeavor which has been opening a brick-and-mortar fabrication shop in Rock Hill. It’s one more milestone that we hope brings on 20 more years.
“But importantly, it’s our incredible customers that have trusted us all these years and have invited us into their homes. Happy folks with an appreciation for a handmade product that graciously share us with their friends, family and if they’re an interior designer, their clients — we’re grateful for that support.”
Since the opening of their doors, Martha and Ash’s products have been made to order by hand in their shops consisting of steam irons, industrial sewing machines and seven large drapery tables. Their shops currently employ 16 women, including nine seamstresses, where they offer the ability of a customized drapery workroom service or the option to choose from their staple line of draperies and shades.
Martha and Ash have been featured in House Beautiful and Country Living, on HGTV and most recently on the Main Street Business Insights podcast available on Apple, Amazon, Spotify and elsewhere. You can find them at their Camden location located downtown as well as their new location in Rock Hill (by appointment). For more information, please visit www.marthaandash.com or on Instagram at @marthaandash.