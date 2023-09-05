Martha & Ash

Ashley Owens (left) and her mother, Martha D’Antignac Moore, are celebrating 20 years in business as Martha & Ash, a family-owned drapery company in Camden. They recently opened an additional store in Rock Hill.

Martha and Ash, a family-owned drapery company focusing on high quality fabricated draperies, roman shades, cushions, and other soft goods announces that they are celebrating twenty years in business this month.

Originally opening their doors on Aug. 3, 2003, in Camden to service local customers, they have since expanded into e-commerce and most recently, into Rock Hill with their second, larger location.