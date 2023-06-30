The town of Bethune will host its Let Freedom Ring celebration on Saturday, beginning at 3:30 p.m. with the celebration’s car show at 200 Main St. The show will run until 7 p.m. when awards are handed out. Parking will be allowed on the grass and asphalt, with entries costing $5 per car or truck. The car show is not an official judged program. It promotes community pride, showcases things that make Bethune special, and unites people from different cultures in a friendly atmosphere. For more information about the car show, call Sammy Lee Bracey of Good Fellas II at (803) 287-2830.
The celebration itself will begin at 5 p.m. at Bethune Memorial Park, 109 College St. For more information on what will happen then, call (843) 334-6238.
At 7 p.m., the park will host a Patriotic Golf Cart Parade, along with a hot dog and watermelon eating contest, canning contest, and food and other vendors. Also call (843) 334-6238 for more information about the parade and contests.
Separate from, but during, the Let Freedom Ring celebration, Bethune High School will hold a reunion at the Bethune Recreation Center next to the park beginning at 3:30 p.m. The theme is “Reunited and it Feels So Good.”