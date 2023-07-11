featured City cancels council meeting Jul 11, 2023 Jul 11, 2023 Updated 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Camden City Council will not meet today, as originally scheduled for 5:30 p.m.The meeting is canceled due to a lack of agenda items.Council will next meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now New assistant principals named It’s moving day for C-I Mary Dunn Man killed in motorcycle collision Sheriff responds to fatal boating incident lawsuit Local Events Latest e-Edition Chronicle Independent To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.