Camden Mayor Alfred Mae Drakeford is joining more than 60 other mayors in a nationwide initiative to reduce heart disease and stroke, the nation’s No. 1 killer, by encouraging residents to get up and get moving. Drakeford will kick off her “Move with the Mayor” by hosting a Mother’s Day “March with the Mayor” walk this Saturday, May 13, beginning at Camden City Hall.
She encourages mothers from the community, and their families, to gather on the front lawn of Camden City Hall, 1000 Lyttleton St. at 9 a.m. to enjoy a 1-mile walk through Downtown Camden. Advance registration is encouraged at www.cityofcamden.org/events/mothers-day-march-mayor-walk. This event is sponsored by Graham Realty, First Palmetto Bank, The UPS Store, Craig & Vartorella, and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.’s Iota Omega Omega Chapter.
The “Move with the Mayor” campaign will continue with a series of physical activity offerings aimed to foster community and lower the risk of cardiovascular disease across the city, including a fitness circuit placed in City Hall Park, a city employee fitness challenge, participation in the second annual Kids to Parks Day on May 20, and more.
Move with the Mayor, a partnership between the city of Camden, LiveWell Kershaw Coalition, and the National Forum for Heart Disease & Stroke Prevention, is meant to demonstrate that staying active can be fun and rewarding and that even the busiest people can make time for heart-healthy activities.
“Being physically active can have numerous benefits, such as reducing the risk of heart disease and stroke,” Drakeford said. “Still, I know it can be hard to fit physical activity into our daily routines. That’s why I’m hosting a series of physical activity events in Camden to show that fitting 30 minutes of activity into even a hectic daily schedule is possible and can be incredibly rewarding.”
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S. Research shows that moving for just 30 minutes a day can help combat high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes, three of the biggest risk factors for heart disease affecting about 48% of all Americans. In Kershaw County, recent studies have shown that 46% of adults have high blood pressure, 38% have high cholesterol, 34% are either diabetic or have pre-diabetes, and 44% are considered obese.
It does not have to be that way, because three of every four people can prevent it through healthy diets, living smoke-free and increased physical activity, such as walking, says John Clymer, executive director of the National Forum for Heart Disease & Stroke Prevention.
“Seventy-one million Americans do not get enough physical activity in their daily lives, and that increases their risk for heart disease and stroke,” Clymer said, “and by getting up, getting out, and walking more — perhaps from one meeting to another or other ways in their daily lives — a person can reduce his or her risk and have a longer, more active life.”
Mayor Drakeford agrees and says her goal is to motivate Camden residents to walk or move to improve their cardiovascular health.
“While we’ll be offering a variety of physical activity events throughout the year, I urge Camden residents to find a form of physical activity that they enjoy and stick to it, whether it’s taking the stairs, enjoying one of our many park or hiking trails, swimming, or bike riding,” Drakeford said. “By doing our part, we can help build a healthier, more dynamic community.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that Americans eat healthy diets packed with fruits and vegetables, quit smoking, and move for 30 minutes a day. Additionally, adults should get their cholesterol levels checked via a blood test every five years unless otherwise directed by a doctor.
“Mayors around the country recognize that by helping people to become more active in their everyday lives, they can help people have healthier and more vibrant lives,” Clymer said.