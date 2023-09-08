Camden at Gray Collegiate Academy
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
(Gray Collegiate Academy and its football stadium are located at 3833 Leaphart Rd. in West Columbia.)
Records: CHS: 2-1; GCA: 3-0
Series record: GCA leads, 2-0
Last meeting: GCA, 22-7, in 2022
Radio-Internet: Carolina Country Classics 98.7 FM and 1590 AM and the kool1027 app beginning with the pregame show at 7 p.m.
The Skinny: In its two games and two losses to Gray Collegiate Academy, Camden has been outscored by a combined 48-13 count … GCA senior wide receiver Zai Offord is the son of Lakewood High head coach and former USC and NFL defensive back Willie Offord while sophomore linebacker Michael Boulware Jr. is the son of former Florida State and NFL safety Michael Boulware … With most of, if not all, its Region 4-AA colleagues saying that they may forfeit their games with Gray Collegiate, the War Eagles may have to scramble to find and schedule games over the final weeks of the regular season. In fact, earlier this week they were seeking an opponent for next Friday after Eau Claire stated its intent to not face Gray Collegiate.