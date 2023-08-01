The Kershaw County Board of School Trustees will meet today with a brief agenda.
Up for discussion is a revision to Board Policy JJCA — Rewards for State/National Championship Teams.
The current policy allows, in addition to any funds raised by a school, civic organization or private donor, the district to allot up to $100 per varsity team player, with a minimum of $500 to a maximum of $5,000 per team, as a reward for the team reaching state or national championship status.
For middle school teams, the current policy allows a reward of a maximum of $50 per participant, with a minimum of $250 to a maximum of $2,500 per team.
The proposed changes for high school teams would raise the per player amount to $200, delete the minimum of $500 per team and increase the per team maximum to $8,000.
Middle school players would still be rewarded $50 maximum per player and $2,500 per team, but drop the per team $250 minimum.
The proposed revision would also add the following sentence: “The district funds will only be spent on awards for students, not paid or volunteer staff.”
The second piece of new business is listed as an update on something called the “Summer Project” by Kershaw County School District Chief Operating Officer Billy Smith. No explanation of “Summer Project” was provided.
Today’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the district office, 2029 West DeKalb St. in Camden, and is open to the public.
It can also be watched live by visiting www.kcsdschools.net./live.
