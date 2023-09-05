Nature as Teacher

Registration is already open for spring 2024 programs at the Nature as Teacher Preserve in Camden. Reservations for these programs are first-come, first-served, and the schedule fills up quickly.

“Don’t wait to schedule for end-of-year activities in May to celebrate a school year of hard work,” Director of Education Leoncia C. Cruz said. “Our preserve is conveniently located in Camden, minutes from Historic Camden and the Arts Center of Kershaw County. We offer standard-aligned programs as well as games or informal explorations.