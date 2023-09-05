Registration is already open for spring 2024 programs at the Nature as Teacher Preserve in Camden. Reservations for these programs are first-come, first-served, and the schedule fills up quickly.
“Don’t wait to schedule for end-of-year activities in May to celebrate a school year of hard work,” Director of Education Leoncia C. Cruz said. “Our preserve is conveniently located in Camden, minutes from Historic Camden and the Arts Center of Kershaw County. We offer standard-aligned programs as well as games or informal explorations.
To register for spring 2024 programs:
Volunteers neededNature as Teacher needs a special set of volunteers to help weed, trim, clear and tidy up the property on Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with lunch provided.
“Fall is a great time to ‘reset’ and our efforts will benefit all the visitors who come to visit the Trick-or-Treat Trail the very next day,” Cruz said.
Speaking of …The Trick-or-Treat Trail event will take place Oct. 20 from 4 to 7 p.m.
Cruz said the trail is special because:
• Kids and families can come in costume
• Trail-goers can seek sweet treats along the trail, which loops through the woods, passes the creek-side classroom, and never strayed too far from the restrooms.
• Treats are not always candy-centric and every treat comes with a fun learning opportunity.
• Things are spooky, never scary — this is a free and family-friendly event.
“You may even see a friendly Big-foot among the trees,” Cruz said.
To learn more about what will be on the trail — such as a S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control station, food truck and open-ended play station, check out Nature as Teacher Preserve’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/natureasmyteacher, and click on the “Upcoming Event” box at the top right of the page’s newsfeed.