A trial for a man accused of attempted murder in January 2016 is set for later this month.
Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) deputies arrested Levi Marshall Gibbs, now 23, of Columbia and then 20-year-old Alan Leon Holloway on Jan. 16, 2016, after the two young men allegedly were involved in an incident on Bob-O-Link Road in Lugoff where two people, a man and a woman, had been shot.
Gibbs’ trial is set for the week of May 30 through June 2.
As the C-I reported at the time, deputies responded around 10:20 a.m. to a Bob-O-Link Road residence and found the two victims — a man and a woman — suffering from injuries caused by shotgun pellets. Deputies found 12-gauge shotgun shells in front of the home.
Later that night, an Elgin police officer recognized Gibbs and Holloway’s vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. When they attempted to follow them, they reportedly increased speed and turned off their lights in what turned out to be a successful, but short-lived attempt to evade capture.
About a minute later, a sheriff’s deputy noted skid marks on Wildwood Lane that they hadn’t seen before and turned around to investigate. The first thing they reported seeing was a shoe in the road, and then the suspect vehicle wrecked and wedged in some trees. Holloway was reportedly laying in the car next to a 12-gauge shotgun. Gibbs, meanwhile, was reportedly standing outside the car, and both men were reportedly “badly injured” and taken to the hospital.
Deputies charged Gibbs with three counts of attempted murder as, apparently, there was a third alleged intended victim; discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and failure to stop for a blue light. The S.C. Highway Patrol additionally charged Gibbs with being a minor in possession of beer and DUI.
Although online court records show that Gibbs was denied bond for some of his charges, records show he was arrested again in July and September 2018 on drug- and alcohol-related charges. He was also charged with traffic violations in 2022.
In addition, Gibbs is a registered sex offender, having pleaded guilty to criminal solicitation of a minor in August 2020 in Richland County in connection with an arrest in November 2017. He was also arrested in Richland County in May 2018 for second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor between 11 and 14 years of age, but the charge was dismissed on the same day as he pleaded guilty to the solicitation of a minor charge.
Holloway never had the chance to defend his case for his alleged role in the Bob-O-Link Road case. He was killed in August 2021, allegedly by Donald Coolidge, now 43, who continues to be held at the Kershaw County Detention Center pending trial for one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count for possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
2021 caseMeanwhile, Richard A. Moore, now 58, is still being held and is also set to stand trial during the week of April 30-May 3 in a separate attempted murder case from two years ago. Deputies arrested Moore on April 26, 2021, a day after he allegedly shot a woman behind a Cassatt-area home.
As the C-I originally reported in this case, deputies initially responded around 7:30 p.m. on April 25, 2021, to what was being referred to as a domestic disturbance. When they arrived, they were told that Moore had hit a woman, flattened two of her vehicle’s tires and then fled on a 4-wheeler toward Sheppard Acres Trailer Park. The victim had reportedly left the scene to get the tires repaired, so deputies left.
They were called back 45 minutes later to a possible shooting with the woman from the first call now being said to have suffered a gunshot wound. When deputies arrived this time, they found her kneeling on the ground, with blood coming from a head wound that appeared to be consistent with a small caliber round, and found a .22 caliber Derringer nearby. The woman, who was still conscious, initially said no one had shot her, but then identified Moore as her alleged attacker. Deputies also interviewed witnesses and neighbors, who said Moore left in a red Chevy Tahoe.
The next day, deputies spotted the Tahoe and arrested him following a brief chase. Following the investigation and an interview of Moore, deputies charged Moore with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a stolen handgun, failure to stop for blue lights, disregarding a stop sign, and driving under suspension.
Moore has been awaiting trial ever since with bond denied on the attempted murder charge, and about $26,000 bond for the other charges.