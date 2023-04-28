Remember Hobkirk Hill, too
On this day, 242 years ago, the Southern Continental Army was camped along a sandy ridge above Camden known a Hobkirk Hill. At daybreak, British forces from Camden fell upon the American left flank below what is today’s Kirkwood Common, after surprising pickets posted near today’s Union and Pine streets.
Soon, all forces were hotly engaged over the entire length of the southern slope. After their flank collapsed, American forces made a strategic withdrawal to the northern bank of Sanders Creek. Claiming a tactical victory, the British withdrew to the protection of Camden’s palisade walls.
Before the first hoot of the night’s owl, American forces reoccupied the ridge, gaining a significant strategic advantage. Fortunately, for the cause of liberty, British losses forced their evacuation of Camden a month later, ending a sad and tragic era in Camden’s history.
Only in recent years have notable historians recognized the significance of the battle’s aftermath. Most agree that the Battle of Hobkirk Hill was the henge that turned the tide in the south and had a fatal effect on the British maintaining their grip on South Carolina. Some go as far as to conclude that this engagement unwittingly led Lord Cornwallis to assume his southern flank was secure, leading to his decision to eventually get trapped at Yorktown.
Today, among stately homes and shady dirt lanes, hardly a trace of the battlefield remains. Only the hidden resting place of those killed on field remain in two separate burial mounds. There is no doubt that their blood watered the seeds of American independence. I wonder how many Camdenites know this. Better yet, I wonder how many care.
William “Rusty” Major, Camden