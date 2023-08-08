S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson filed a suit this week against several companies, including 3M and DuPont, to hold them accountable for knowingly contaminating South Carolina’s natural resources and drinking water through toxic “forever chemicals” known as PFAS.

“I’m a firm believer in the free market, but when companies knowingly violate the law and harm South Carolinians in the process, there deserves to be consequences. By filing this suit, we’re fighting to protect our valuable natural resources and keep South Carolinians safe,” Wilson said in a press release.