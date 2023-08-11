It went down to the final week of the season and an ensuing South Carolina High School League ruling which finally settled the score, but Lugoff-Elgin earned a spot in last year’s 4A state football playoffs. While the Demons’ campaign ended in an opening round loss to West Florence in the Lower State tourney, it provided this year’s squad with a jumping off point for the upcoming season.

For ninth-year L-E head coach Matt Campbell, his 2022 team’s having played their way into the postseason was a reward for all they put into it. It also gave his current unit something to shoot for along with a dose of momentum which carried over into spring practice and spilled its way onto preseason workouts.