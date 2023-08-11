It went down to the final week of the season and an ensuing South Carolina High School League ruling which finally settled the score, but Lugoff-Elgin earned a spot in last year’s 4A state football playoffs. While the Demons’ campaign ended in an opening round loss to West Florence in the Lower State tourney, it provided this year’s squad with a jumping off point for the upcoming season.
For ninth-year L-E head coach Matt Campbell, his 2022 team’s having played their way into the postseason was a reward for all they put into it. It also gave his current unit something to shoot for along with a dose of momentum which carried over into spring practice and spilled its way onto preseason workouts.
That extra week last November allowed for Campbell and company to give their players another week of practice while having the chance to perform in a playoff atmosphere. It was a “win-win” situation for all parties. The next step is to build on that experience and expand on the accomplishments of a year ago.
“It was good for us to have that opportunity and to give those kids experience,” Campbell said of last year’s playoff appearance. “But we almost have to move on from that because it’s a new year, it’s a new team and there are a lot of new faces here. We have to see what the identity of this team is going to be and move forward.
“Obviously, you use (the playoff appearance) as a building block and you move forward. You can refer back to it, but what’s in the past is the past … we have to create our future.”
That being said, in this stage of the game, just what will be the ’23 Demons’ calling card is still being formed on the practice field. In the early stages of drills, however, there are signs which point to L-E’s going back to what it has been in the past.
“We’ve always been that hard-nosed, physical team,” Campbell said. “Offensively, we’ve always been that team that has run the ball. Defensively, we’re a pressure team. I think those parts are still the same. We have a little bit more experience at some of our skill positions. It’s all going to come down to us developing a quarterback and then, I think, we can have a little transference of our identity.”
Campbell said it was business as usual in the West Wateree once the calendar turned to 2023.
“It’s been non-stop. They’ve worked hard,” Campbell said as to how the program has progressed from the offseason to the start of preseason practices. “In started in January when we went back into the weight room.”
A nine-year NFL offensive lineman, Campbell is old school when it comes to practices. He remembers the two-a-day practices when he played high school football at North Augusta before moving on to play tight end at the University of South Carolina and then, to a professional career.
He was coaching at L-E when high school teams held on-campus camps for the first few sessions of practice in which players and coaches were together for several days, 24-7. Now, with students and teachers returning to class in July, practices are held after school with some of those sessions shortened due to the implementation of the wet bulb which measures the heat and humidity levels and is the determining factor as to whether it is safe for student-athletes to practice outdoors and with or without full gear.
Trying to get in as much conditioning and practice reps as allowable, especially with a team as young as the Demons are, can be challenging in this current environment. Campbell, though, understands it is all about making for the safest environment possible for young student-athletes.
“Back when I was growing up,” he said, “you had two-a-days … you didn’t have the wet bulb. You have to take all that into consideration. What you do now is that you try to be efficient because you look at it, we practice five or six days and then we have our first scrimmage. Then, a week and a half later, you have your first game week.
“You’re trying to get in as much possible now, but if we had two-a-days, you could be on the cusp of wearing the kids out. I remember it seemed like there were a lot more weeks to prepare when I was growing up. Now, it’s so condensed. You have to be efficient while taking care of your players because you have to get them to the season and you have to get them there healthy.”
Offense
A season ago, the Demons parlayed a 35-28 win over Richland Northeast and a forfeit over Ridge View, which was penalized for use of ineligible players, to finish Region 5-4A play with a 2-3 mark. Several of the key pieces from the team’s offensive unit are gone including graduated 1,000-yard tailback Sky Harter, starting quarterback Jake Norris and the team’s leading receiver, Kristian Golden.
Rather than moan and groan about who is not in camp, Campbell and his staff have moved ahead since they cannot coach ghosts.
Norris, a 6-foot-6 junior and a Clemson commitment in baseball, has decided to fully concentrate on his diamond skills which Campbell understands completely. Morris’ absence has left the Demons with a mixed bag behind center with the starter still being determined through which of the trio of signal-callers plays best in scrimmages and in practice.
“Quarterback is still a big question mark for us,” Campbell said. “Jake Morris decided to focus on baseball. He’s a big-time baseball player. We have three young guys who we’re trying to develop and bring along. It’s a wide-open competition for them.
“I think all three are interchangeable. I think all three have their positives and all three have their negatives. In all honesty, I think you can put them all in a hat, pull out a number and throw one of them into the game. We are going to have to tweak our offense as to what the skill set is for that quarterback.”
None of the three quarterbacks competing for the starting job has attempted a varsity pass. Vying for the starting post or the bulk of the playing time are Ford Haudenshild, a 6-foot, 165-pound junior, freshman Aiden Fitzgerald and Nicholas Garcia-Lopez, a transfer from the El Paso, Texas, area.
Trying to fill the rather large shoes of Harter, who in addition to leading the Demons in rushing and scoring was also the team’s starting punter, will be senior Christian Harrell who was the team’s starting fullback last fall. Now, he will be given the task of being the number one option when L-E runs the football. You can also expect senior Ali Duncan, a starter in the secondary last year, to log time on offense to receive some carries. Raquise Brown is also expected to log his fair share of time in the backfield.
When the Demons go up top, whoever is at quarterback will have several tested targets to choose from. Junior Zaquawn Murphy is a returning starter and is the team’s chief deep threat. Senior Zion Tucker returns for his second season as a starter at wide out while Shamil Saadiq (6-2, 190) is a transfer who has impressed in practice.
The tight end post is in the capable hands of returning starter Caleb Castles whose size and skills are not limited to being only a factor in the passing game, but will also help in the ground attack as another sizeable blocker along the front line. At fullback, junior Matt Campbell Jr. gets the nod while also having the ability to figure into the passing attack at slot receiver and/or tight end.
Speaking of the line, that group will be what the Demon offense will hang their hat on this time around. While having several large bodies across the front, Campbell pointed out the unit is still young and coming together with each passing day.
“The offensive line is going to have to be the staple for our team … and they are huge,” Campbell said. “They are big, athletic and they are still young.”
At left tackle is sophomore Kelan Hammond (6-4, 270) with senior Christian Smith (6-4, 260) alongside at left guard. Moving from defensive tackle to starting center is Jaden Reed, a 6-foot-2, 350-pound junior who “bends and moves well for a guy that large,” his coach said. On the right side senior Brian Lucas (6-0, 280) is back as a starter at guard while Daniel McCaskill, a 6-foot-4, 280-pound junior, will patrol the right tackle position.
“Those guys are going to have to play well. They don’t have a choice,” Campbell said as to the impact his five-player front will have on how well L-E moves the ball. “I think the decision as to which direction our offense goes will depend on our quarterback play.”
With uncertainty at quarterback, Campbell said he and his staff will stay the course when it comes to what they will do on offense.
“Everybody still has the same game plan, but as it goes right now, we will probably have to rely more on our running game which we feel like should be a strength of ours with the line and the backs that we have,” he said. “As our guys get more and more comfortable, we’ll be able to open it up more.”
Defense
The Demons will have plenty of new faces on the defensive side of the football with coordinator Bill Bacon operating out of a 3-4 scheme.
The secondary will be anchored by a pair of rangy senior safeties in returnees Dasean Jenkins (6-0, 170) and Jacob Gay (5-10, 160). The options are more varied at cornerback with the Demon staff mixing and matching to try and find the best two-man combo. Juniors Justin Miller and Christian Johnson have logged heavy reps in practice with classmate Tyquawn Murphy (6-0, 165) having been one of the most pleasant surprises in practice and earning playing time at corner.
The linebacking corps is headed by senior K.D. Outten (6-0, 210), who is the Demons’ leading returning tackler. Lining up alongside Outten will be classmate Judah Laney. Ethan Pogue has also played his way into the mix for a starting job with sophomores Fernando Simuel and Preston Rhodes (5-7, 160) having used practices and scrimmages to make their case for playing time.
Up front, the Demons have moved starting linebacker Will Rabon, a 5-11 senior, to the front line to provide speed and quickness to the pass rush, among other things. Junior David Miller (6-0, 205) is coming back following a breakout sophomore campaign along the front line. The other end slot is in good hands with Tyreon Taylor-Benjamin, a quick lineman who is coming on strong after having joined the program for the first time last fall. You can also expect Kellen McGee to be a factor along the line as well as several other players.
Campbell said Bacon’s approach remains the same on defense in that he wants the Demons to bring pressure while playing sound technique on that side of the football.
“Bill is Bill,” Campbell said. “We’re going to pressure and there is going to be a lot of movement on our defense. There is going to be a lot of hiding things and try not to show the offense things. What we’re hoping for is that with having guys who have been in our system that our execution goes up.”
Outlook
With so many new faces, new starters and inexperienced players, Campbell said that, as is the case for all high school coaches, patience must and will be shown.
“It always takes patience because, at the end of the day, we are coaching teenagers. There’s no telling where their minds are sometimes,” he said. “You have to be patient and work to get their mind locked in.”
As for making it two straight playoff appearances? Campbell said the five 5-4A games will decide that, but noted a strong non-region slate of games will help prepare the Demons for the second half of the schedule.
“We talk about it every year. Your future and the playoffs are determined by your region play, but those five games before region play are important,” Campbell said. “I think we have a schedule that will prepare us for our region. Our region is going to be tough; I think it’s one of the toughest regions in 4A, to be honest with you.
“We open up (non-conference play) with a 5A team, River Bluff, who’s going to be good. Then you have Camden who’s one of the best teams in 3A, year-in and year-out. Then you have Darlington. They have a new coaching staff. We saw them some in 7-on-7’s and have a new energy there.
“Airport is another team with a new coach. Shane Fidler has moved there and he did a great job at Ashley Ridge in the past. I know that he will have Airport headed in the right direction. Then, we finish with Fort Mill, who is a very similar team to us.”