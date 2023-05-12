A memorial service to celebrate the life of Daniel Zeray Watkins, 36, was held at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel.
Daniel died on May 3, 2023. He was born in Pageland, S.C., the son of the late Robert David and Sheila McManus Watkins.
Daniel is survived by his daughter, Raya Watkins, of Lugoff; sister Casey Catoe, of Cassatt; and nieces, Hayley and Harmony Campbell.
Daniel was predeceased by Allison Morrow, lifelong companion and mother of his daughter, Raya.
Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
May 12, 2023
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.