The S.C. State Election Commission is joining election officials across the country to celebrate National Voter Registration Month this September.
According to a commission press release, during the month, state and local election officials will be encouraging South Carolinians to register to vote and make sure their address is up to date.
With more than 200 local elections being held in South Carolina on Municipal Election Day (Nov. 7), now is the time to start prepping for the polls by checking your voter registration.
Oct. 8 is the deadline to register for Municipal Election Day.
Don’t wait until the deadline. Registering to vote has never been easier:
• Download a voter registration form from scVOTES.gov. Complete and return the form to your county voter registration office by fax or email attachment by Oct. 8, or by mail, which must be postmarked by Oct. 10.
• Register in person at your county voter registration office. The Kershaw County office is at 1117-B Broad St. in Camden, but is accessed from a parking lot behind the building off of Church Street and Lafayette Avenue. Most offices will close at 5 p.m. Oct. 6 for in-office registrations.
Already registered to vote? Check to make sure your address is up to date. Visit scVOTES.gov to check your registration to make sure it is accurate. It only takes two minutes and will help ensure a smooth process when it comes time to cast your ballot.
If you have moved from one county to another, you must register in your new county by the deadline to be eligible to vote.
If you’ve moved within your county or changed your name recently, update your information prior to election day to help ensure a smoother voting process.
Help the S.C. State Election Commission to encourage people to register to vote and follow it on Facebook, Instagram and X/Twitter.
For more information on voter registration and elections, visit scVOTES.gov.