We’ve had this conversation before: When it comes to law enforcement here in Kershaw County, just because there are bad apples doesn’t mean the entire barrel’s rotten.
Among the stories in today’s paper is the unfortunate report that a Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) deputy was fired after being accused of second-degree domestic violence and then subsequently arrested by the Elgin Police Department (EPD) in whose jurisdiction the charges were filed.
When we have reported on similar cases in the past, we have often heard or read comments by people claiming that the arrest proves the entire KCSO (or whatever local law enforcement agency is involved) is corrupt or at least rotten to the core. We do not believe that is true. We didn’t believe it under former sheriffs Steve McCaskill or Jim Matthews, and we don’t believe it now under Sheriff Lee Boan.
We don’t believe this because we have been reporting on law enforcement activity here for a long time. We have never seen a pattern at any of our local agencies to which we could point and say, “We really need to dig in to what’s going on over there; something’s rotten and we need to expose it.”
That doesn’t mean our noses have never twitched. They have, and we’ve asked questions, and we have always been satisfied with the answers we’ve received. It would not be in our best interest to a) not ask in the first place, or b) not dig further if we weren’t satisfied with the answers we get.
Mind you, we’re talking about looking at an agency as a whole. Today’s story involves alleged domestic violence. Others have involved alleged undue use of force. There’s even been officer-involved shootings that have needed to be examined.
Have there been bad apples? Absolutely. Have there have been more at Agency A than Agency B? We can’t answer that without doing a major look back through decades worth of stories. However, we don’t think any agency has had so many that we have been unduly concerned, nor do we think any agency has more than their fair share compared to any others.
Everyone should also bear in mind that the current allegations are just that — allegations. Even with the deputy in this case being terminated, his purported actions are still alleged actions.
We, and the public, will have to patiently wait to see what happens. There could be a guilty plea or a trial. If there’s a trial, there could be a guilty verdict or a not guilty verdict. Just like you, they are innocent until proven guilty.
Even if they plead or are found guilty, that doesn’t mean every deputy or police officer, or the agencies they work for, are crooked, rotten or corrupt.