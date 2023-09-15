KCSO Logo

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) reported the following other incidents:

Deputies charged a 38-year-old county man with second-degree criminal domestic violence on Sept. 5 after originally responding to a domestic dispute involving the man blocking a woman from entering the home they share to gather her belongings. When deputies arrived, the woman told them that the man was intoxicated and that she was willing to take herself and their children to another location to resolve the situation. The man said he could do that as well. Deputies left the scene after the couple agreed to separate for the time being without contacting each other. However, about an hour a half later, dispatchers advised that the woman had called back, complaining that the man had assaulted her by punching her in the face, and that he had a firearm with him at the time. Dispatchers advised deputies that the woman was outside, standing by with her kids in a car at the end of the street where they live. After arriving at that location, the woman said she wanted medical treatment for an injury to her nose, so deputies called EMS to do that. Afterwards, the woman told deputies that while separated in the home, the man began randomly speaking to her and then got in her personal space. She claimed that when she told him she was going leave, the man said to “make sure you take the kids,” and then punched her in the face — causing it to bleed — while she was holding their 5-year-old child. That is when, she said, she took both children, left the house, and called 911. The deputies then tried speaking to the man, who reportedly was “very uncooperative” and said he was “not talking” because he “didn’t do anything.” Deputies wrote in their report that after advising the man several times to stand up from a couch and put his hands behind his back, he started to fight back, but they managed to get handcuffs on him and escort him to a patrol car for transport to the county jail. A judge later released him on a total $7,000 bond.

KCSO reports are provided under the S.C. Freedom of Information Act. Subjects are considered innocent until proven guilty.