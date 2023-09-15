The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) reported the following other incidents:
Deputies charged a 38-year-old county man with second-degree criminal domestic violence on Sept. 5 after originally responding to a domestic dispute involving the man blocking a woman from entering the home they share to gather her belongings. When deputies arrived, the woman told them that the man was intoxicated and that she was willing to take herself and their children to another location to resolve the situation. The man said he could do that as well. Deputies left the scene after the couple agreed to separate for the time being without contacting each other. However, about an hour a half later, dispatchers advised that the woman had called back, complaining that the man had assaulted her by punching her in the face, and that he had a firearm with him at the time. Dispatchers advised deputies that the woman was outside, standing by with her kids in a car at the end of the street where they live. After arriving at that location, the woman said she wanted medical treatment for an injury to her nose, so deputies called EMS to do that. Afterwards, the woman told deputies that while separated in the home, the man began randomly speaking to her and then got in her personal space. She claimed that when she told him she was going leave, the man said to “make sure you take the kids,” and then punched her in the face — causing it to bleed — while she was holding their 5-year-old child. That is when, she said, she took both children, left the house, and called 911. The deputies then tried speaking to the man, who reportedly was “very uncooperative” and said he was “not talking” because he “didn’t do anything.” Deputies wrote in their report that after advising the man several times to stand up from a couch and put his hands behind his back, he started to fight back, but they managed to get handcuffs on him and escort him to a patrol car for transport to the county jail. A judge later released him on a total $7,000 bond.
On Sept. 5, a man contacted deputies and claimed that the previous evening, between 11:30 and 11:45 p.m., he was traveling north on U.S. 1 in the east Camden area when someone driving a small white sedan began tailgating him despite traveling in the “slow lane.” He said he decided to pull into the “fast lane,” but also lowered his speed so the sedan could pass him. Instead, it maintained its speed. Needing to turn right on Field Street, the man said he pulled back over and accelerated, so he could do so. The man claimed that as soon as he turned, he heard a loud gunshot and then felt something hit the right side of his face (he apparently was not injured, however). He said he then heard another gunshot just before the sedan continued on U.S. 1 toward Cassatt. A responding deputy said they did observe the back window to be shattered as if it had been shot out, with glass inside the vehicle. The victim showed them where a bullet fragment was lodged into the “C-pillar” on the car’s passenger side.
During a Sept. 3 driver’s license checkpoint on Main Street in Elgin, a KCSO deputy stopped a vehicle being driven by a 22-year-old Camden man. During the stop, the deputy noticed an open bottle of tequila. That led to the man admitting there was marijuana in the vehicle as well. Following the seizure of the liquor bottle and a glass mason jar containing a quantity of marijuana, the deputy arrested the man for marijuana possession and transporting liquor with a broken seal. According to online Kershaw County court information, the man was arrested again a few days later for possession with intent to distribute marijuana. No information on that case was provided.
Deputies arrested a 42-year-old Cassatt woman on Sept. 4 after a man at a Bruce Drive, Camden home said he had left the woman for a short time while she was supposed to be cleaning his house. He said that when he returned, he found her intoxicated. At one point, he said, she was in his yard, yelling and screaming, wearing just her bra and panties. He told deputies she was inside throwing stuff around and pushing things over. The deputies went inside and reported that they found the woman in a hallway, wearing panties and a tank top. After allowing her to get her pants on and arresting her, the woman kept saying that the man owed her money for cleaning his home.
Deputies responded to a business on U.S. 1 North in east Camden on Sept. 3 to a fight in progress. When they arrived, they found one of the combatants around the side of the business with his shirt off and visible cuts on his head and arms. Later, they spoke to the other man, inside the building, who had a possible dislocated shoulder. After speaking with both men, deputies confirmed it was a mutual fight with neither wishing to press charges on the other. In fact, before EMS arrived to take the second man to the hospital, the first man walked into the building and they shook hands and said whatever dispute they had was settled.
Deputies placed an elderly county man into emergency protective custody with the Department of Social Services on Sept. 8 after being asked to check on him by his daughter who had not heard from him since Sept. 3. A deputy had to enter the home through a window where an air conditioning unit had been and found the man on the floor on his back with objects laying on top of him. Conditions in the home were found to be unsafe, and deputies determined the man appeared to be suffering from some level of memory loss.
Deputies took a 30-year-old county woman to the hospital for injuries inflicted on her by a man whose home she allegedly tried to break into through a bathroom window. She apparently came to the home with a BB gun, which the man managed to get away from her before he began striking her to prevent her from getting inside. Despite sustaining her injuries, she was later charged with breach of peace, trespassing and malicious injury to property.
On Sept. 5, deputies responded to Pineview Street near Camden where a man reported that someone had stolen a black bag and cardboard box full of power and plumbing tools while he and a co-worker were inside a home to begin doing some work. A resident at a nearby home reported seeing a young, dark-skinned man in a black shirt and white hat force upon the hatch of the victim’s SUV and steal the bag and box.
The KCSO is investigating an allegation that a county boy showed up to school on Sept. 5 with bruises on his back. The boy reportedly told school officials and the school resource officer (SRO) that his father a struck him with a screwdriver because he did not get off his bicycle when his father told him to do so. The SRO reported observing superficial bruises to both the left and right side of the boy’s back.
On Sept. 6, one 6th Grade student was sent to a school district hearing and another suspended after an altercation in a car rider line when one of them pulled the other’s hair, causing the second student to slap them on the check, which then caused the first one to allegedly state, “Tomorrow, I am going to bring a knife to school and kill you.”
Someone stole a riding lawn mower, weed trimmer, leaf blower and battery charger from the yard of an Old Georgetown Road West, Cassatt residence between Sept. 7 and 9. They also reportedly stole a set of large Bluetooth speakers, some women’s clothing, a stereo, PlayStation 4, and some hand tools were missing from inside the home.
Someone broke into a car lot’s office on U.S. 1 South in Lugoff sometime between 6:40 p.m. Sept. 6 and 8:30 a.m. the next day and stole a set of keys. However, the pickup truck to which the keys belonged was still on the lot. Nothing else appeared to have been taken. They apparently made entry by breaking a window to a back room.
After conferring with the Department of Social Services, a KCSO deputy decided to place an adult male into emergency protective custody on Sept. 7 after observing him living in a make-shift shed with no access to food, water, or electricity, and no one to take care of him.
Someone stole more than $2,100 worth of building supplies — two stacks of 2x4x93 pieces of lumber — from a Champions Rest Rod, Lugoff home construction site during the overnight hours of Sept. 7.
A man reported on Sept. 5 that someone stole a radio system out of his Dodge Ram 1500 truck while it was parked on Kennedy Street in the Camden area the previous evening.
Someone stole a .40 caliber handgun from a pickup truck belonging to a Lugoff man, likely between 3 and 4 p.m. on Sept. 4 while the owner was shopping.
Someone stole a black 7-foot by 16-foot enclosed trailer from a Bookman Road, Elgin-area residence sometime between 12:30 and 6 p.m. on Sept. 7.
County deputies also dealt with incidents involving assault and battery, breaking into motor vehicles, burglary, civil disturbance/issue, domestic violence, driving under suspension, emotionally disturbed person, financial identity fraud, habitual traffic offender, harassment, larceny, littering, malicious injury to property, no auto insurance, obtaining money or property under false pretenses, public disorderly conduct, runaway, scam, shoplifting, stalking, suspicious activity, trespassing, and unlawful use of telephone.
KCSO reports are provided under the S.C. Freedom of Information Act. Subjects are considered innocent until proven guilty.