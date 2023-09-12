Kershaw County Council will join Camden City Council at the beginning of the city council meeting to hold a joint public hearing. The public hearing will take place at 5:30 p.m., leaving just enough time for county council members to head to their own meeting at the Kershaw County Government Center at 6 p.m. City council meets at Camden City Hall, 1000 Lyttleton St. in Camden.
The combined hearing is being held to gain input from the public about an application the city and county plan to submit to the S.C. Department of Commerce’s grants administration division on Friday for a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), which would be matched with $250,000 in combined local funds. The total $750,000 would then be used to purchase a new low hose bed pumper truck for Camden Fire Department stations 1 and 2 that serve an approximately 45 square miles of not only the city, but surrounding areas out in the county. The pumper truck would serve roughly 6,540 “beneficiaries,” according to the notice of the hearing included with tonight’s agenda. The attachment states that the public hearing is subject to the provisions of what is known as Kershaw County’s Citizen Participation Plan that was specifically drawn up to provide public participation in the CDBG process. The participation plan can be reviewed at the Kershaw County Government Center, 515 Walnut St. in Camden, during regular office hours. Furthermore, anyone with questions about the public hearing or the participation plan can contact the county at (803) 425-1500; Santee-Lynches Council of Governments Operations Manager Sylvia Frierson at (803) 774-1988. Assistant County Administrator Lauren Reeder has been tasked to coordinate compliance with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s nondiscrimination requirements and regulations. Those needing special assistance or auxiliary aides should contact the county at (803) 425-4011. Also during Tuesday’s meeting, city council will consider first reading of an ordinance amending a city ordinance regarding retiree employee insurance benefits. According to a copy of the proposed changes, the amendments: